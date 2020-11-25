© IC Insights Components | November 25, 2020
Wafer acpacity by feature size shows strongest growth at <10nm
IC capacity for leading-edge (<10nm) processes is expected to grow and become the largest portion of monthly installed capacity across the industry beginning in 2024, based on information in IC Insights’ Global Wafer Capacity 2020-2024 report.
At the end of 2020, <10nm capacity is expected to account for 10% of the IC industry’s total wafer capacity, and then is forecast to rise above 20% for the first time in 2022, and increase to 30% of worldwide capacity in 2024. What constitutes a generation and how to measure the minimum process geometry gets more difficult every year. Therefore, any assumptions made regarding the wafer fab capacity of new process technologies can have a big impact on the forecast for wafer capacity by minimum feature size. There is tremendous motivation to continue shrinking minimum geometries because the benefits are many: higher speed, lower power consumption, lower cost per unit area, etc., but there comes a point where diminishing returns make chip designers question whether the high cost is worth it. The cost benefits of scaling aren’t what they used to be, writes market researcher IC Insights. Equipment costs associated with <10nm process technologies have soared to the point where they have become prohibitive for many IC suppliers. Consequently, only Samsung, TSMC, and Intel currently operate fabs using <10nm process technology. Meanwhile, design difficulties (for example, continuing to shrink DRAM and NAND flash memory cells) stand in the way of the scaling methods that the IC industry has used for many years. Challenges are also mounting for complex logic-based chips such as microprocessors, ASICs, FPGAs, and other advanced logic devices. IC Insights believes the pace of migration of finer feature sizes for complex logic-based chips will continue slowing as chip designers find it increasingly difficult to justify the higher costs. For applications that greatly benefit from higher speeds, lower power consumption, etc, there will be healthy demand for the leading-edge finFET processes and beyond. The roll out of half-step generations or enhanced versions of existing processes is also contributing to more time passing between each new generation node. Other findings from the Global Wafer Capacity 2020-2024 report include, • In 2020 48% of all wafer capacity is expected to be for devices having minimum geometries (or equivalent minimum geometries) smaller than 20nm (10.0% at <10nm; 38.4% at 10-20nm). Such devices include high-density DRAM and high-density 3D NAND flash with equivalent 10nm-class technology, high-performance microprocessors, low-power application processors, and advanced ASIC/ASSP/FPGA devices based on 16/14nm, 12/10nm, or 7/5nm technologies. • South Korea, with 66% of its capacity dedicated to <20nm process technology, remains significantly more leading-edge focused than the other regions or countries. Given Samsung and SK Hynix’s emphasis on high-density DRAM, flash memory, and Samsung’s applications processors, it is not a surprise that the country has the highest concentration of wafer capacity dedicated to leading-edge processes. • Apple, Huawei, and Qualcomm use TSMC’s leading-edge logic foundry services. As a result, Taiwan’s total <20nm capacity stands at more than 35%. Nevertheless, the 28nm, 45/40nm, and 65nm generations continue to generate significant business volumes for foundries like TSMC and UMC. • Most <20nm capacity in China is owned and controlled by foreign companies, namely Samsung, SK Hynix, Intel, and TSMC. YMTC and SMIC are the only China-based companies that offer <20nm process technology.
Tachyum resumes hiring in Slovakia and USA Following a short halt due to COVID-19, the Silicon Valley and Slovakian semiconductor company says that it is restarting its hiring activities.
Intel CEO pens open letter to President-elect Biden Intel CEO Bob Swan is, in an open letter, urging the President-elect to invest in U.S. manufacturing.
Wafer acpacity by feature size shows strongest growth at <10nm IC capacity for leading-edge (<10nm) processes is expected to grow and become the largest portion of monthly installed capacity across the industry beginning in 2024, based on information in IC Insights’ Global Wafer Capacity 2020-2024 report.
Powell Electronics now Europe’s largest Positronic stockist Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications, is to become Europe’s largest stocking distributor of Positronic connectors following a franchise deal signed by the two companies.
Sponsored content by VECTOR BLUE HUBDesign and manufacturing - services under one roof Today Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies need to respond with a services that deliver real value to the customer and invest their money wisely. Keeping the services under one roof represents a smart approach, where the customer benefits by being served better, faster and cost effective.
Alps Alpine develops, starts shipping samples of HAPTIC Reactor Heavy Type Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. has developed the HAPTIC™ Reactor Heavy Type for powerful vibrations in touch feedback. Sample shipments, destined primarily for the automotive market, begin in October 2020, with a start to mass production expected in January 2021.
SkyWater and Multibeam form partnership to deploy Multibeam’s Innovative MEBL system Maskless lithography technology company, Multibeam Corporation, has disclosed a partnership to deploy Multibeam’s Multicolumn Electron-Beam Lithography (MEBL) system into SkyWater’s newly expanded fabrication facility in support the company roadmap to advance its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate growth.
Intel to keep its number One in 2020 Seven top-15 semiconductor suppliers forecast to show ≥22% growth this year with Nvidia expected to post a huge 50% increase, writes market researcher IC Insights in their latest report.
Trina Solar buys 1.2B units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Zhonghuan On 19 November 2020, Changzhou Trina Solar Energy and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconducto, signed a framework contract. Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Zhonghuan subsidiary.
Sponsored content by CMLHow Prepared Are You for Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerance? One of the biggest challenges that PCB manufacturers face, though it may seem simple but is often overlooked: missing essential information that describes the product. The purpose of PCB drawings is to visualize the representation of a product completely and precisely for production. The PCB drawings today appear more like mechanical drawings for engines rather than for electronic components. Changing a drawing is not a big problem, but to change it when it is already released in production, can create considerable extra expenditures due to delay in production and wrong material selection. However, these problems can be easily avoided.
Kontron Industrial AI Platform for easy integration of Artificial Intelligence The Kontron Industrial AI Platform accelerates the use of AI algorithms for inference in industrial environments, such as quality control or predictive maintenance.
Luminar accelerates momentum with MobilEye design win Automotive lidar hardware and software supplier, Luminar Technologies, has struck a deal with Intel company, Mobileye, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik Virtual Conference WE meet @ digital days 2020 From 1st to 3rd of December (each from 8 am to 6 pm) Würth Elektronik organizes the virtual conference "WE meet @ digital days 2020" with an extensive program of comprehensive technical presentations. The virtual conference offers technical and technology presentations on applications and design-in support - all with an interactive question-and-answer part. In addition, experts from the component manufacturer will be presenting many new products from the Passive & Electromechanical Components, Power Modules & Optoelectronics, Automotive, Frequency Products and Wireless Connectivity & Sensors divisions in English live presentations. Those interested can find the program and free registration for the three-day online forum at www.we-online.com/digital-days. The sessions can be attended individually.
Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.
SK hynix & Robert Bosch invests in memory startup Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), a developer of ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology, has completed a USD 20 million Series B funding.
Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.
TSMC gets 'OK' in Phoenix City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, authorised a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
North American semi equipment industry show strong results in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.Load more news