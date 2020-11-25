© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Powell Electronics now Europe’s largest Positronic stockist

Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications, is to become Europe’s largest stocking distributor of Positronic connectors following a franchise deal signed by the two companies.

Powell will hold USD 2.5 million of inventory at its new European warehouse and headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and focus on developing new business. Positronic builds high-reliability power and signal connectors for a wide variety of global industries from medical to deep space. Examples of the company’s range of high-performance connectors include the Scorpion family, described by the company as ‘the most versatile modular power/signal connector on the planet’, and the Combo D-subminiature families which offer a mixture of power and signal contacts in standard and high-density variations. “We welcome Powell to our European network. We are sure that we can build on our successful relationship in the USA, and are excited that Powell will be offering such large and wide stocks of our parts in Europe,” says Anita Warner, Positronic’s global director of sales, in a press release. “Positronic delivers what it calls ‘The Science of Certainty’ - high-reliability mission-critical interconnect solutions. We are delighted to add Positronic to our growing franchise base, seeking out new business opportunities for Europe’s diverse customer base,” adds Powell Electronics European MD, Gary Evans.