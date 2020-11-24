© Intel Components | November 24, 2020
Intel to keep its number One in 2020
Seven top-15 semiconductor suppliers forecast to show ≥22% growth this year with Nvidia expected to post a huge 50% increase, writes market researcher IC Insights in their latest report.
The top-15 companies semiconductor sales are broken out into IC and O-S-D (optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) device categories for 2019 and 2020. The forecasted 2020 top-15 semiconductor supplier ranking includes eight suppliers headquartered in the U.S., two each in South Korea, Taiwan, and Europe, and one in Japan. The semiconductor industry has been one of the most resilient markets during this corona-virus plagued year. Although causing a deep global recession in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic spurred an acceleration of the worldwide digital transformation resulting in remarkably robust semiconductor market growth. In total, the top-15 semiconductor companies’ sales are forecast to jump by 13% in 2020 compared to 2019, slightly more than twice the expected total worldwide semiconductor industry increase of 6%. In contrast, in 2019, the top-15 semiconductor suppliers registered a collective 15% decline in sales. All of the top-15 companies are forecast to have semiconductor sales of at least $9.5 billion in 2020. 2020F Top15 Semiconductor Sales Leaders ($M, including Foundries)
1: Foundry; 2: Fabless; 3: includes acquired company's sales in 2019 and 2020 results; *: Custom processors & devices for internal
There are expected to be two new entrants into the top-15 semiconductor sales ranking for this year—MediaTek and AMD, with these companies forecast to register strong sales increases of 35% and 41%, respectively. As shown, MediaTek is expected to jump up five spots to 11th place while AMD is forecast to move up three positions to 15th this year.
Apple is an anomaly in the top-15 ranking with regards to major semiconductor suppliers. The company designs and uses its processors and other custom ICs only in its own products—there are no sales of the company’s IC devices to other system makers. IC Insights believes that Apple’s custom ICs will have an equivalent “sales value” of $10,040 million in 2020, which would place them in the 13th position in the top-15 ranking.
In order to make the year-over-year growth rate comparison more reflective of actual growth, the semiconductor sales figures for Infineon include Cypress’ sales for 2019 and 2020. Although Infineon acquired Cypress on April 16, 2020, IC Insights added Cypress’ 2019 IC sales of $2,205 million to Infineon’s 2019 semiconductor sales of $8,933 for a total of $11,138 million. Moreover, $514 million was added to Infineon’s 1Q20 sales to account for Cypress’ 1Q20 revenue with another $87 million added to Infineon’s 2Q20 sales to reflect Cypress’ semiconductor sales in the first half of April before the acquisition was finalized on April 16, 2020. With these adjustments, Infineon’s 2020/2019 semiconductor sales are forecast to decline by 1%.
The top-15 ranking includes pure-play foundry TSMC, which is forecast to register a strong 31% 2020/2019 jump in revenue. Much of TSMC’s increase is due to a surge in sales of its 5nm and 7nm application processors to Apple and HiSilicon for their respective smartphones. If TSMC was excluded from the list, Sony, with $9,243 million in expected 2020 semiconductor sales, would be ranked 15th.
|Rank 2020
|Rank 2019
|Company
|2019 Total IC
|2020F Total IC
|1
|1
|Intel
|70'797
|73'894
|2
|2
|Samsung
|52'486
|56'899
|3
|3
|TSMC1
|34'668
|45'420
|4
|4
|SK Hynix
|22'578
|25'499
|5
|5
|Micron
|22'405
|21'659
|6
|7
|Qualcomm2
|14'391
|19'374
|7
|6
|Broadcom2
|15'521
|15'362
|8
|10
|Nvidia2
|10'618
|15'884
|9
|8
|TI
|12'812
|12'275
|10
|9
|Infineon3
|7'734
|7'438
|11
|16
|MediaTek2
|7'972
|10'781
|12
|14
|Kioxia
|8'760
|10'720
|13
|15
|Apple*2
|8'015
|10'040
|14
|11
|ST
|6'475
|6'867
|15
|18
|AMD2
|6'731
|9'519
|-
|-
|Total Top-15
|301'963
|341'631
Intel to keep its number One in 2020 Seven top-15 semiconductor suppliers forecast to show ≥22% growth this year with Nvidia expected to post a huge 50% increase, writes market researcher IC Insights in their latest report.
Trina Solar buys 1.2B units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Zhonghuan On 19 November 2020, Changzhou Trina Solar Energy and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconducto, signed a framework contract. Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Zhonghuan subsidiary.
Kontron Industrial AI Platform for easy integration of Artificial Intelligence The Kontron Industrial AI Platform accelerates the use of AI algorithms for inference in industrial environments, such as quality control or predictive maintenance.
Luminar accelerates momentum with MobilEye design win Automotive lidar hardware and software supplier, Luminar Technologies, has struck a deal with Intel company, Mobileye, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.
Sponsored content by CMLHow Prepared Are You for Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerance? One of the biggest challenges that PCB manufacturers face, though it may seem simple but is often overlooked: missing essential information that describes the product. The purpose of PCB drawings is to visualize the representation of a product completely and precisely for production. The PCB drawings today appear more like mechanical drawings for engines rather than for electronic components. Changing a drawing is not a big problem, but to change it when it is already released in production, can create considerable extra expenditures due to delay in production and wrong material selection. However, these problems can be easily avoided.
Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.
SK hynix & Robert Bosch invests in memory startup Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), a developer of ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology, has completed a USD 20 million Series B funding.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik Virtual Conference WE meet @ digital days 2020 From 1st to 3rd of December (each from 8 am to 6 pm) Würth Elektronik organizes the virtual conference "WE meet @ digital days 2020" with an extensive program of comprehensive technical presentations. The virtual conference offers technical and technology presentations on applications and design-in support - all with an interactive question-and-answer part. In addition, experts from the component manufacturer will be presenting many new products from the Passive & Electromechanical Components, Power Modules & Optoelectronics, Automotive, Frequency Products and Wireless Connectivity & Sensors divisions in English live presentations. Those interested can find the program and free registration for the three-day online forum at www.we-online.com/digital-days. The sessions can be attended individually.
Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.
TSMC gets 'OK' in Phoenix City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, authorised a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
North American semi equipment industry show strong results in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Sponsored content by VECTOR BLUE HUBDesign and manufacturing - services under one roof Today Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies need to respond with a services that deliver real value to the customer and invest their money wisely. Keeping the services under one roof represents a smart approach, where the customer benefits by being served better, faster and cost effective.
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.Load more news
Related news