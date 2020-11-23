One of the biggest challenges that PCB manufacturers face, though it may seem simple but is often overlooked: missing essential information that describes the product. The purpose of PCB drawings is to visualize the representation of a product completely and precisely for production. The PCB drawings today appear more like mechanical drawings for engines rather than for electronic components. Changing a drawing is not a big problem, but to change it when it is already released in production, can create considerable extra expenditures due to delay in production and wrong material selection. However, these problems can be easily avoided.