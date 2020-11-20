© AMETEK Land

Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land

AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.

Electronic component distributor Farnell entered into a new franchise with AMETEK Land back in September this year. The new agreement broadens Farnell’s safety, hygiene and back-to-work portfolio with the addition of AMETEK Land’s new to market VIRALERT 3 Human Skin Temperature Screening System. The new VIRALERT 3 was introduced at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system uses thermal and visual cameras to provide temperature measurement and facial recognition whilst complying with social distancing requirements. The system scans a subject in approximately two seconds to enable seamless monitoring at a facility entrance, minimising delays and queues which could increase risk of infection. Automated measurement and storing of data remove the potential for human error in the scanning process. The system is said to be able to offer high accuracy measurements and ensures accuracy of ±0.5⁰C at a one metre distance. The VIRALERT 3 is also compliant with both the FDA guidance on temperature screening technology, and the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) product range. “Our goal is to offer customers the very best range of products from the world’s leading manufacturers. The addition of AMETEK Land enables us to provide continued support to customers as they look to return to the workplace in the safest manner possible. Farnell has a wide range of back-to-work essentials in stock and ready for immediate shipping to customers globally,” says James McGregor, Global Head of Test, Tool and Production Supplies at Farnell in a press release.