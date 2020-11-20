© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | November 20, 2020
Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider
Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.
The transaction will see the combination of Synopsys' optical design software tools with Light Tec's solutions, which will expand customer access to precision light scattering data for materials and media used in optical systems. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Understanding the way light interacts with surfaces is a key part of successful optical product development. Light scattering data provides designers with real, accurate information to predict how light reflects and transmits in an optical system. It is used to obtain high-precision simulation results for a wide range of applications such as optical sensors, displays, semiconductors, and luminaires. Light scattering data is also important for demonstrating optical product spectral behavior in photorealistic renderings. This acquisition enables Synopsys to continuously augment the materials and media software libraries provided in their optical software products for faster, physics-based system modeling. Customers are able to save time and decrease product development costs by having instant access to these libraries, rather than characterizing materials or media manually, or paying for a third-party service to perform measurements. "Light Tec's proven optical measurement capabilities provide our customers with robust new tools for high-accuracy optical product simulations and visualizations," says Dr. Howard Ko, general manager of Synopsys' Silicon Engineering Group, in a press release. "The acquisition of Light Tec demonstrates our commitment to helping designers meet demanding optical system requirements, speed product development and save R&D costs."
Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.
SK hynix & Robert Bosch invests in memory startup Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), a developer of ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology, has completed a USD 20 million Series B funding.
TSMC gets 'OK' in Phoenix City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, authorised a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik Virtual Conference WE meet @ digital days 2020 From 1st to 3rd of December (each from 8 am to 6 pm) Würth Elektronik organizes the virtual conference "WE meet @ digital days 2020" with an extensive program of comprehensive technical presentations. The virtual conference offers technical and technology presentations on applications and design-in support - all with an interactive question-and-answer part. In addition, experts from the component manufacturer will be presenting many new products from the Passive & Electromechanical Components, Power Modules & Optoelectronics, Automotive, Frequency Products and Wireless Connectivity & Sensors divisions in English live presentations. Those interested can find the program and free registration for the three-day online forum at www.we-online.com/digital-days. The sessions can be attended individually.
North American semi equipment industry show strong results in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Sponsored content by JBCJBC introduces the new JNASE the only Hot Air Station to rework SMD with maximum precision. JNASE is the perfect tool to rework any size of SMD - as small as 01005 - with high precision. It is the best option to suit all requirements without affecting nearby components.
The station includes a Pick & Place to position and remove components with high precision.
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Basics of Cleaning Series – Why Clean? Why clean? In most manufacturing operations, cleaning is an afterthought or something done only when strictly necessary. Most people automatically think about PCB cleaning in electronics manufacturing, but cleaning in electronics assembly operations encompasses much more than just PCBs.
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.
Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.
Western Digital to invest hundreds of millions to boost capacity in Malaysia The US data storage manufacturer has decided to invest an additional MYR 2.3 billion (EUR 472 million) to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.
Yageo breaks ground on new factory and opens new joint R&D centres Yageo Corporation is keeping busy. The company has broken ground on its third plant in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, in Taiwan – and held a grand opening of Yageo Group-National Cheng Kung University Joint R&D Centers.
Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.
Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.Load more news
