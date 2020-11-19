© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification

A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

“For customers in the aviation, space and defense industries, implementation of standards, such as AS6081 and now AS9120, truly demonstrates A2 Global’s commitment to delivering the high quality standards that our customers and the industries we serve expect,” says Chad Spikes, Senior Quality Director of A2 Global Electronics. The AS9120 standard defines the requirements for distributor’s quality management systems serving the aviation, space, and defense industries. This standard was created to improve product quality, traceability, and control of records and reduce risks in the aviation, space, and defense sectors, and other high reliability industries, including medical, automotive, and power grid-related industries. “Supporting and protecting the industries we serve is a privilege. With our new AS9120 certification, we look forward to continuing support to our customers with high-quality electronic components and supply chain solutions,” adds Spikes.