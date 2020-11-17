© bellemedia dreamstime.com Components | November 17, 2020
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine'
German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
After the first wave of COVID-19 had subsided, the slight hopes of a summer recovery in the components distribution market have not quite materialised. The sales of the distribution companies organised in the Fachverband Bauelemente-Distribution (FBDi e.V.) fell by 11.9% to 708 million euros in the third quarter. Order volume continued to decline, by 8.1% to 626 million euros. The book-to-bill ratio of 0.88 indicates a further weakening of sales by the end of the year. In a 9-month comparison, the distribution market reports a red 16%. With minus 17.9% (84 million euros) in sales, passive components in particular weakened, followed by semiconductors (minus 11.9% to 482 million euros) and electromechanics (minus 3.8% to 91 million euros). Sensors, displays, assemblies and power supplies also lost sales. In the distribution of sales, semiconductors make up 68% of total sales, passive only 12%, electromechanics 13%, power supplies 4% and all other product groups together 3%. FBDi CEO Georg Steinberger: “The economic situation in our industry has improved slightly sequentially, but year-on-year sales are well below the already weak previous year. The weak order situation is unlikely to give rise to any major leaps in the coming months either, despite positive signals from China and a “soft” second lockdown that spared the manufacturing industry. There is still a lack of visibility in the short to medium-term business development. " However, the mood in the overall economy is still cautiously positive, despite COVID-19, the US election and Brexit. Steinberger: “The PMIs (Production & Manufacturing Indices) published by IHS Markit in October remained above the value 50, which suggests belief in growth. In addition, there is the hope of vaccines, which in the medium term will contribute to a normalcy of social and economic life and which should give global trade a boost. In the short term, it should remain tightly watched. The next one or two quarters will be characterised by caution and waiting, with the corresponding effects on the industrial supply chain." From the FBDi's point of view, Steinberger believes that the question of how things should go on in general remains open: “The focus of the current discussion on COVID-19 and the consequences should not obscure the equally critical future tasks in the next few years. Waiting for a solution or at least a directional decision. The great consensus on climate change and its consequences in the statements must result in appropriate decisions at a political level. This way, in the long term, the economic consequences of the current crisis - billions in debts, tax losses - can be translated into innovation leadership and key industries can develop in a growth segment with positive effects on both the environment and the economy. "
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.
Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.
Western Digital to invest hundreds of millions to boost capacity in Malaysia The US data storage manufacturer has decided to invest an additional MYR 2.3 billion (EUR 472 million) to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.
Yageo breaks ground on new factory and opens new joint R&D centres Yageo Corporation is keeping busy. The company has broken ground on its third plant in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, in Taiwan – and held a grand opening of Yageo Group-National Cheng Kung University Joint R&D Centers.
Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.
Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.
US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.
Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of California-based SLD laser Kyocera Corporation has concluded an agreement with California, U.S.-based SLD Laser (formally named Soraa Laser Diode, Inc.) to acquire 100% ownership of SLD Laser.
Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.
AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The manufacturer of solder assembly materials has just added a new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia to its network.
Infineon reports strong fourth quarter – cautiously optimistic about new fiscal year For the first time, Infineon’s figures includes a full quarter’s contribution from Cypress Semiconductor, which the German company acquired back in April.
Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.
Gowanda completes expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility Gowanda Components Group has completed a nearly 50% expansion at its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York.
TSMC to set up Arizona subsidiary with $3.5 billion capital It was back in May earlier this year that it was confirmed that the semiconductor giant was planning to build and operate a manufacturing fab in Arizona, US. Now, the company is taking the next step in the project.
Prodigy Technovations announces new Logic Analyzer for embedded interfaces Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
Ayar Labs raises $35M as interest in optical I/O grows Ayar Labs managed to raise USD 35 million as it completed a Series B financing co-led by Downing Ventures and BlueSky Capital. New investors include Applied Ventures, LLC, Castor Ventures, Downing Ventures (U.K.), and SGInnovate (Singapore).
Neonode and Finetek sign value-added reseller agreement Neonode says it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Finetek, a company active in the small and medium display market, to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.
Helios expands electronic controls technology via acquisition Helios Technologies, a provider of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has completed its acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) for USD 218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP.
Hectronic inks deal with two new display suppliers In the future, the Swedish embedded company’s display solutions will be supplied by Japanese KOE and Taiwanese MWT.Load more news