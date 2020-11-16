© STMicroelectronics - for illustrative purposes

Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations

On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.

CAD calls the situation incomprehensible and has officially asked STMicroelectronics CEO, Jean-Marc Chery, to clarify the company’s decisions. At the same time, CAD renews its call to continue the strike on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and requests a minimum increase of EUR 100 for all employees. The union is asking the CEO to clarify why, in light of the company’s result over the last six months, there will be no salary increases this year. “Why on the one hand such a triumphalism in external communication, and on the other hand give negative or alarming justifications internally to legitimize the decision not to distribute increases?” the CAD is asking in an update on their website.