Kontron FlatClient MAR for maritime applications

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), now offers a Panel PC for maritime applications: the FlatClient MAR.

This is a product release announcement by Kontron. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The FlatClient MAR is DNV GL- and IEC60945/IACS E10-compliant and can therefore be used in national and international shipping, marine engineering structures and offshore wind farms. The new Panel PC is designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations, strong vibrations and jets of water. Thanks to its excellent graphics performance, it guarantees, for example, detailed map displays and very good readability even in difficult lighting conditions. The FlatClient MAR is designed for command bridge and control room applications with installation in control cabinets, consoles or control desks. The HMI is operated via a capacitive multi-touch screen and is equipped with different Intel® x86 processors that enable variable performance. The FlatClient MAR series is available in six display sizes ranging from 10.1" to 21.5". Its glare-free and completely flush glass front, a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 and a brightness of up to 500 cd/m², as well as (remotely) controllable backlighting ensure excellent readability and clear visibility. The front panel, which is shielded according to protection class IP65, is protected against dust and water jets and can be easily cleaned. The metal housing withstands the extreme environmental conditions in maritime applications and is tested according to IEC 60068-2-52 (salt water spray test). A sophisticated cooling concept and economical system components allow for completely fanless and maintenance-free operation. The nominal supply voltage is 24V with a wide tolerance range of -25% to +30%. This already enables interference-free operation; the additional galvanic isolation of the input converter further improves the interference sensitivity. Each device can be configured with a variable memory of up to 16 GB and an SSD with up to 512 GB. At least 2x GbE and 4 USB interfaces are available as standard interfaces. Display interfaces are also available for connecting additional display units, e.g. for maintenance purposes. Further I/Os such as serial interfaces (RS232, RS422, RS485), CAN and RFID can be configured. Furthermore, the devices can be modified for a customer-specific branding.