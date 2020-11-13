© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas

The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.

Japan-based CKD Corporation will establish its first US production site in Austin, Texas. The USD 13 million investment is scheduled to begin operations in autumn of 2021 and is expected to create up to 70 new jobs, a press release from Texas Governor Greg Abbott office reads. Once the Austin manufacturing facility stands complete it will produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry. "CKD Corporation’s $13 million investment in the Lone Star State further solidifies Texas' reputation as a premier economic destination both nationally and internationally," says Governor Abbott, in the press release. In their own, rather short press release, CKD says that the company has gotten their hands on a land area of approximately 15’000 square metres on which the 5’000 square metre building will be constructed. The company says that the investment is aimed at building CKD’s future business base targeting medium- and long-term growth. “This factory will strengthen our production system in anticipation of a growing demand in the fluid control component field,” the company states.