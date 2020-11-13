© Qualcomm Business | November 13, 2020
US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre
The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.
Qualcomm Technologies, a wholly-owned Qualcomm subsidiary, will establish a Research and Development facility in Cork City. The project, is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, a semi-state body promoting Foreign Direct Investment into Ireland, a press release from the Irish Government reads. “We are excited about the new workplace in Penrose Dock. Not only are the offices state of the art, but they also have specially purposed and designed labs to enable continued ground-breaking security and validation work,” says Ajay Bawale, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies. Qualcomm Technologies’ local affiliate moved into the new 4’600 square metre facility at Penrose Dock in Cork City Centre in October and is recruiting for roles in the ASIC areas of Digital, Analog, Machine Learning, Automotive, CAD, Automation, System Validation, Advanced Design for new Technologies and Software Engineering using leading-edge technologies to work on the next generation of ASIC Chips. “This is really welcome news for Cork. Ireland is known for being one of the leading Research, Development and Innovation locations in the world and today’s announcement is further evidence of our strength in this area,” says Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, in the release “This announcement from Qualcomm to invest €78m to establish a new Research and Development centre in Cork, is expected to create hundreds of highly-skilled roles over the next four years. Our skilled and talented workforce allows companies like Qualcomm to embed and grow their operations here. I wish them every success with their expansion plans,” the minister concludes
Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of California-based SLD laser Kyocera Corporation has concluded an agreement with California, U.S.-based SLD Laser (formally named Soraa Laser Diode, Inc.) to acquire 100% ownership of SLD Laser.
Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.
AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The manufacturer of solder assembly materials has just added a new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia to its network.
Sponsored content by congatec AGA highly reliable performance boost for the edge The new Intel Atom® x6000E Series, Intel Celeron® and Pentium® N & J processors (code name Elkhart Lake) impress with twice the graphics speed of their predecessors and 50% more multi-thread performance on up to 4 cores. congatec is now making these processors available on the 2.5-inch Pico-ITX form factor, leveraging their industrial quality for the most reliable performance boost possible.
Infineon reports strong fourth quarter – cautiously optimistic about new fiscal year For the first time, Infineon’s figures includes a full quarter’s contribution from Cypress Semiconductor, which the German company acquired back in April.
Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.
Gowanda completes expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility Gowanda Components Group has completed a nearly 50% expansion at its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York.
TSMC to set up Arizona subsidiary with $3.5 billion capital It was back in May earlier this year that it was confirmed that the semiconductor giant was planning to build and operate a manufacturing fab in Arizona, US. Now, the company is taking the next step in the project.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Basics of Cleaning Series – Why Clean? Why clean? In most manufacturing operations, cleaning is an afterthought or something done only when strictly necessary. Most people automatically think about PCB cleaning in electronics manufacturing, but cleaning in electronics assembly operations encompasses much more than just PCBs.
Prodigy Technovations announces new Logic Analyzer for embedded interfaces Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
Ayar Labs raises $35M as interest in optical I/O grows Ayar Labs managed to raise USD 35 million as it completed a Series B financing co-led by Downing Ventures and BlueSky Capital. New investors include Applied Ventures, LLC, Castor Ventures, Downing Ventures (U.K.), and SGInnovate (Singapore).
Neonode and Finetek sign value-added reseller agreement Neonode says it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Finetek, a company active in the small and medium display market, to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.
Helios expands electronic controls technology via acquisition Helios Technologies, a provider of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has completed its acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) for USD 218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP.
Sponsored content by JBCJBC introduces the new JNASE the only Hot Air Station to rework SMT with maximum precision. JNASE is the perfect tool to rework any size of SMD - as small as 01005 - with high precision. It is the best option to suit all requirements without affecting nearby components.
The station includes a Pick & Place to position and remove components with high precision.
Hectronic inks deal with two new display suppliers In the future, the Swedish embedded company’s display solutions will be supplied by Japanese KOE and Taiwanese MWT.
Blaize names NSITEXE as authorised sales representative in Japan Blaize has launched its AI Edge Computing products in the Japanese market and announced that NSITEXE, a DENSO subsidiary, as a designated authorised sales representative for Blaize products in Japan.
Osram manages to keep operating margin stable during 2020 Osram has come through the Year of Corona rather well thanks to early and efficient measures. “We acted early and consistently. We have protected both our employees and our production. This has paid off. Our free cash flow was positive in the last fiscal year at twelve million euros. We are particularly proud of this,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
To feed the demand for 5G RF solutions, GF and Soitec ink supply agreement GlobalFoundries and Soitec have entered into a multi-year supply agreement for 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) wafers.
Sponsored content by ASMGlobal ASMPT survey on resilience: How electronics manufacturers want to become more crisis-proof In September, ASMPT conducted a worldwide survey of electronics manufacturers on the Covid-19 crisis and its consequences. Almost 450 companies replied. How are electronics manufacturers responding to the pandemic and what are they doing to become more resilient in the future?
WiMi subsidiary VIYI Technology to acquire Fe-da Electronics WiMi Hologram, an AR service provider in China, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VIYI Technology has entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fe-da Electronics, a provider of IoT solutions based in Singapore.
Union calls for strike at STMicroelectronics The French union CAD is questioning the management of STMicroelectronics following a decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. As a response to the decision the union is calls for a strike.
Microchip Technology announces CEO Transition Microchip Technology says that its long serving CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an Executive Chair role effective March 1, 2021.
Data respons expands to France Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
Semiconductor fab ravished by fire for more than three days A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.
Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.
New CoolSiC MOSFETs: Maintenance-free servo drives without cooling fans Infineon Technologies AG supports the robotics and automation industry in implementing maintenance-free motor drive inverters.Load more news
