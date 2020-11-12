© infineon Business | November 12, 2020
Infineon reports strong fourth quarter – cautiously optimistic about new fiscal year
For the first time, Infineon’s figures includes a full quarter’s contribution from Cypress Semiconductor, which the German company acquired back in April.
Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,174 million to EUR 2,490 million quarter-on-quarter. The company sys that the Automotive (ATV) and Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) segments were the main contributors to the 15% quarter-on-quarter growth in the groups revenue. Revenue in the Connected Secure Systems (CSS) segment also increased slightly. The Industrial Power Control (IPC) segment however recorded lower revenue than in the preceding quarter. Infineon’s gross margin improved from 27.0% in the third quarter to 31.8% in the fourth. And the operating income increased to EUR 182 million in the fourth quarter, compared to an operating loss of EUR 93 million during the third quarter. Fourth quarter net income totaled EUR 109 million, compared to a net loss of EUR 128 million in the third quarter. For the full year, Infineon’s revenue grew 7% YoY to EUR 8,567 million. “Infineon has successfully completed an exceptional and difficult fiscal year with a very respectable fourth quarter. We have proven that our company has a robust business model and continues to develop steadily, even in uncertain times,” says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, in a press release. “Some of our target markets, especially the automotive sector, have recovered better than expected since the summer. In addition, the structural transformation towards electro mobility is accelerating, particularly in Europe. Other markets are showing weakness, like traction or government identification, or are still a long way from recovery, such as factory automation. All in all, we are cautiously optimistic for the fiscal year that has just begun. However, the coronavirus pandemic, the geopolitical situation and prevailing macroeconomic conditions all remain challenging,” the CEO continues. Moving into the new fiscal year Infineon expects to generate revenue between EUR 2.4 and EUR 2.7 billion in the first quarter of the 2021. However, the company says that geopolitical and macroeconomic factors as well as the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic makes accurate predictions difficult.
Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.
AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The manufacturer of solder assembly materials has just added a new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia to its network.
Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.
Gowanda completes expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility Gowanda Components Group has completed a nearly 50% expansion at its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York.
TSMC to set up Arizona subsidiary with $3.5 billion capital It was back in May earlier this year that it was confirmed that the semiconductor giant was planning to build and operate a manufacturing fab in Arizona, US. Now, the company is taking the next step in the project.
Prodigy Technovations announces new Logic Analyzer for embedded interfaces Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
Ayar Labs raises $35M as interest in optical I/O grows Ayar Labs managed to raise USD 35 million as it completed a Series B financing co-led by Downing Ventures and BlueSky Capital. New investors include Applied Ventures, LLC, Castor Ventures, Downing Ventures (U.K.), and SGInnovate (Singapore).
The station includes a Pick & Place to position and remove components with high precision.
Neonode and Finetek sign value-added reseller agreement Neonode says it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Finetek, a company active in the small and medium display market, to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.
Helios expands electronic controls technology via acquisition Helios Technologies, a provider of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has completed its acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) for USD 218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP.
Hectronic inks deal with two new display suppliers In the future, the Swedish embedded company’s display solutions will be supplied by Japanese KOE and Taiwanese MWT.
Blaize names NSITEXE as authorised sales representative in Japan Blaize has launched its AI Edge Computing products in the Japanese market and announced that NSITEXE, a DENSO subsidiary, as a designated authorised sales representative for Blaize products in Japan.
Osram manages to keep operating margin stable during 2020 Osram has come through the Year of Corona rather well thanks to early and efficient measures. “We acted early and consistently. We have protected both our employees and our production. This has paid off. Our free cash flow was positive in the last fiscal year at twelve million euros. We are particularly proud of this,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
To feed the demand for 5G RF solutions, GF and Soitec ink supply agreement GlobalFoundries and Soitec have entered into a multi-year supply agreement for 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) wafers.
WiMi subsidiary VIYI Technology to acquire Fe-da Electronics WiMi Hologram, an AR service provider in China, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VIYI Technology has entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fe-da Electronics, a provider of IoT solutions based in Singapore.
Union calls for strike at STMicroelectronics The French union CAD is questioning the management of STMicroelectronics following a decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. As a response to the decision the union is calls for a strike.
Microchip Technology announces CEO Transition Microchip Technology says that its long serving CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an Executive Chair role effective March 1, 2021.
Data respons expands to France Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
Semiconductor fab ravished by fire for more than three days A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.
Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.
New CoolSiC MOSFETs: Maintenance-free servo drives without cooling fans Infineon Technologies AG supports the robotics and automation industry in implementing maintenance-free motor drive inverters.
Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million in financing round Skeleton Technologies has completed a EUR 41.3 million financing round. All existing investors participated in the equity raise and were joined by notable European entrepreneurs and international investors.
Sensor manufacturer to create 266 new jobs in expansion Germany-based SICK, is planning to expand its operations in Hungary with an additional production hall and warehouse, creating 266 new jobs in the process.Load more news
