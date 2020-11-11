© Prodigy Technovations Products | November 11, 2020
Prodigy Technovations announces new Logic Analyzer for embedded interfaces
Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
This is a product release announcement by Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
PGY-LA-EMBD is an industry first 1GS/s timing Analysis, 100MHz State Analysis capable 10 Channel Logic Analyzer with simultaneous I2C, SPI, UART protocol analysis capability. IOT, healthcare, consumer electronics, Industrial automation is driving the growth in embedded designs. Today's embedded designs are complex with more software content, edge computing and artificial intelligence capabilities to address the next generation needs. In order to address these challenging demands embedded teams need superior tools to deliver solutions on time. The biggest challenge faced today by embedded design teams is in the integration of the hardware and software i.e system level insights for proper working of the product. There is a need to simultaneously monitor embedded interfaces I2C, SPI and UART to view the system level operation. Today designers are using multiple test equipment in sequential way to meet their design challenges needs. This has led to longer design validation, verification and testing cycles resulting in longer time for the products to reach the market. Key Features of PGY-LA-EMBD Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces
- 1GS/s Timing Analysis-enables Glitch analysis of a 2ns glitch.
- 100MHz State Analysis
- 10 Channel Logic Analyzer
- Simultaneous I2C, SPI and UART protocol decode capability.
- Powerful trigger capabilities enable capturing data at specific events
- Smart Continuous streaming of data enables long duration capture and analysis.
The station includes a Pick & Place, activated by pedal, to position and remove components with high precision.
