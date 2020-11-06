© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | November 06, 2020
WiMi subsidiary VIYI Technology to acquire Fe-da Electronics
WiMi Hologram, an AR service provider in China, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VIYI Technology has entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fe-da Electronics, a provider of IoT solutions based in Singapore.
The acquisition is made with the aim of accelerating the development of WiMi’s semiconductor chip business. The payments for this acquisition are expected to be made in several installments during the next two years, subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions by Fe-da Electronics. The main businesses of Fe-da Electronics are the customisation of CPUs for computers and servers and the production of storage devices, including SSD and RAM storage devices. After integrating Fe-da Electronics into VIYI Technology, the WiMi plans to both retain and strengthen Fe-da Electronics' current team, fostering meaningful synergies in its development of central processing algorithm services. The company also plans to utilise Fe-da Electronics' existing AI and cloud computing technologies to further unlock its potential in the development of cloud service solutions, a press release reads. Furthermore, WiMi says it will also leverage Fe-da Electronics' resources to further establish its presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and other areas. “Our acquisition of Fe-da Electronics marks a very important milestone in our journey to achieve our long-term goal of becoming a global leader in CPU AI algorithms. In addition, our integration with Fe-da Electronics will create significant synergies in the areas of technology, product development, and market coverage, helping us to seize those market opportunities in the field of central processing algorithm services and develop more unique competitive advantages,” says Shuo Shi, Chief Executive Officer of WiMi, in the press release.
To feed the demand for 5G RF solutions, GF and Soitec ink supply agreement GlobalFoundries and Soitec have entered into a multi-year supply agreement for 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) wafers.
Union calls for strike at STMicroelectronics The French union CAD is questioning the management of STMicroelectronics following a decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. As a response to the decision the union is calls for a strike.
Microchip Technology announces CEO Transition Microchip Technology says that its long serving CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an Executive Chair role effective March 1, 2021.
Sponsored content by JBCJBC introduces the new JNASE the only Nano Hot Air Station to rework SMT with maximum precision. JNASE is the perfect tool to rework any size of SMD components - as small as 01005 - with high precision under the magnifying glass. It is the best option to suit all requirements needing not to affect any nearby components.
The station includes a Pick & Place, activated by pedal, to position and remove components with high precision.
Data respons expands to France Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
Semiconductor fab ravished by fire for more than three days A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.
Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
New CoolSiC MOSFETs: Maintenance-free servo drives without cooling fans Infineon Technologies AG supports the robotics and automation industry in implementing maintenance-free motor drive inverters.
Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million in financing round Skeleton Technologies has completed a EUR 41.3 million financing round. All existing investors participated in the equity raise and were joined by notable European entrepreneurs and international investors.
Sensor manufacturer to create 266 new jobs in expansion Germany-based SICK, is planning to expand its operations in Hungary with an additional production hall and warehouse, creating 266 new jobs in the process.
Neonode appoints new VP of Engineering Neonode taps former Excillum executive as its new Vice President Engineering.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik: Isolated auxiliary power supply module for SiC MOSFET gate drivers With the WE-AGDT transformer series and corresponding reference designs, Würth Elektronik offers a bipolar and galvanically isolated high-performance power supply that is tailored to SiC-MOSFETs.
Huawei looking to beat US sanctions with Shanghai facility The Chinese company is reportedly working on plans for a new chip plant in Shanghai which would not use American technology – something that would enable it to secure supplier for its telecom infrastructure business even with the US sanctions.
150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.
New Chinese R&D centre to develop and produce conductive material Following an investment of CNY 500 million (about EUR 64 million), Changzhou Fusion New Material (Fusion New Material) is planning to drastically increase the its existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month.
Farnell inks deal with Industrial Shields to distribute open-source automation devices Farnell has entered into a new global franchise with Industrial Shields, a developer and manufacturer of industrial automation devices (PLCs and Panel PCs) based on open source hardware from Raspberry Pi and Arduino.
Marvell to acquire Inphi – accelerating growth in cloud and 5G infrastructure Marvell Technology Group and Inphi Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Inphi for about USD 10 billion.
Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.
STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.Load more news