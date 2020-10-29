© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist

Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.

Dana's footing within the automotive industry and more specifically e-mobility – and ability to deliver a complete vehicle integration for e-Propulsion systems and e-Accessories – has position the company among the top in vehicle electrification. The investment in Pi Innovo will further enable Dana to enhance its in-house electric-vehicle capabilities by providing turnkey software and control solutions for its entire portfolio of technologies. "Software and controls are essential in the functionality of increasingly complex e-Powertrain architectures, playing a critical role in maximizing efficiency and managing the systems used throughout the vehicle," says James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO, in a press release. "Pi Innovo's exceptional team of engineers leverage more than 25 years of experience to provide proven, safe, and flexible solutions to meet the growing demand for automotive embedded controls in the e-Mobility market and beyond." When combined with Dana's complete systems capabilities for e-Propulsion, the companies will be able to further enhance the flexibility, robustness, and efficiency of the entire vehicle systems, while meeting the latest functional safety requirements. "Pi Innovo has developed advanced software and controls solutions and production ECUs to enable the efficiency and safety of electric vehicles," adds Dr. Walter Lucking, CEO, Pi Innovo. "Dana's capabilities across the entire mobility spectrum will give Pi Innovo further access to a growing customer base, and the company's experience in vehicle electrification makes it an attractive partner for bringing customers complete turnkey solutions."