STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS
The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
This “Lab-in-Fab” R&D line brings together three powerful partners and complementary competencies in Piezo materials, Piezo MEMS technologies, and wafer-fab tools aiming to boost innovation and accelerate development of new materials, process technologies, and ultimately, products for industry customers. The Lab-in-Fab consists of a new cleanroom area within ST’s Ang Mo Kio campus and will host tools and dedicated resources from the three parties, which include MEMS R&D and process scientists and engineers, a press release reads. IME’s knowledge base and industrial drive in piezo-MEMS device design, process integration, and system integration will add value to the development of the line. IME will also contribute tools to help ensure a smooth product flow through to production, all within the same location. The new R&D line will also leverage existing ST resources, benefiting from the economies of scale of ST’s wafer fabs on the same campus. The new Lab-in-Fab facility is forecasted to be ready and operational with first wafers in Q2 2021 and volume production at the end of 2022. “We want to build the world’s leading R&D center for Piezo MEMS materials, technologies, and products with IME and ULVAC, with whom we have been working for a long time. This world first will be hosted in our Singapore site, a strategic location for ST,” says Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics, in the press release. “The Lab-in-Fab will offer our customers the capability to more easily go from a feasibility study to product development and high-volume manufacturing.” This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of Piezo MEMS actuators in promising new fields of application, including MEMS Mirrors for Smart Glasses, AR Headsets and LIDAR systems, Piezoelectric Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (PMUT) for emerging medical applications, and Piezo Heads for Commercial and industrial 3-D Printing. “The public-private partnership between IME, ST and ULVAC has led to the creation of a unique R&D line, which will bring about novel products using piezo materials, and boost the competitiveness of our partners. These efforts will continue to anchor high-value R&D activities in Singapore and demonstrate that Singapore continues to be an attractive environment for industry leaders to innovate and grow their businesses. A*STAR is also committed to helping local SMEs tap into our technologies. We welcome companies to collaborate with IME and leverage our Lab-in-Fab facilities for proof of concept,” adds Prof. Dim-Lee Kwong, Executive Director of IME.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Fingerprint finds its way into another PC Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.
Osram scores major win in patent dispute At the end of April 2019, US-based Lighting Science Group (LSG) filed a patent infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and other companies in the lighting industry.
Cicor expands capacity at Wangs facility Due to the strong demand for the company’s thin-film services, the production capacities at the Wangs (Switzerland) site will be expanded with immediate effect by an additional shift.
Pixelworks to sell 7% stake to Chinese investors Pixelworks says it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with MTM-Xinhe Investment Limited, a consortium of investors from the Chinese semiconductor and mobile eco-system, under which Pixelworks would issue and sell in shares representing about 7% of the company's outstanding shares for USD 6.6 million dollars.
Allegro MicroSystems sets terms for $325 IPO Allegro MicroSystems, a fabless chip company focusing on sensing and power technology, has commenced a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.
Applied Materials and Besi to jointly develop chip integration technology Applied Materials and BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) says they aim to develop the industry’s first complete and proven equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding, an emerging chip-to-chip interconnect technology that enables heterogeneous chip and subsystem designs for applications including high-performance computing, AI and 5G.
Sourceability appoints new managing director for APAC Semiconductor veteran joins the management team of digital supply chain solutions provider.
POET and Sanan IC to form a joint venture company POET Technologies and Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit (Sanan IC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics, have signed a definitive joint venture contract.
From wafer sawing to the finished packaged component Encapsulation is essential for the reliability of a component, as it needs to protect the sensitive silicon and bonding joints even under variable environmental conditions or temperature ranges. High-quality packaging is therefore indispensable to ensure the functionality and reliability of a component and the entire device.
Avnet Silica names Gilles Beltran as president Beltran succeeds Mario Orlandi who takes on global assignments in Avnet.
SkyWater is looking to lease a 200 mm fab in Florida Having just completed the expansion of its Minnesota facility, SkyWater does not seem to be done adding to its footprint. The company is looking to take over the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore startup Airbus Ventures latest investment has led the company to Singapore and Zero Error Systems (ZES).
SK hynix to acquire Intel NAND memory business The two parties have signed an agreement under which SK Hynix will acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for USD 9 billion.
High power quarter brick isolated DC/DC converter addresses demands of energy-conscious data centers Continuing to extend its portfolio of high-density DC/DC converter solutions with built-in digital interfaces, Flex Power Modules introduces two variants of the new BMR491 series.
Wipro to acquire Eximius Design The information technology specialist says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.
Cree to sell LED Business to SMART Global Holdings Cree says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings for up to USD 300 million.
Murata opens second factory in Wuxi Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, has completed to construction of a new facility and officially opened the new plant on October 19.
Skeleton's next-gen high energy ultracapacitors to power Wrightbus’ hydrogen buses Skeleton Technologies is cooperating with Wrightbus, a bus OEM headquartered in Northern Ireland, in which the company will supply its next generation high energy ultracapacitor modules to power fuel cell buses in the UK.
Zytronic adds a third dimension to touch with its ZyBrid® hover technology Touch technology innovator Zytronic has released a contactless sensing option that can detect user interactions up to 30mm away from the surface of the glass.
