Sourceability appoints new managing director for APAC

Semiconductor veteran joins the management team of digital supply chain solutions provider.

Digital supply chain provider, Sourceability, has appointed Kevin Wang as Managing Director for APAC, ushering in a renewed focus and support for the region. Wang joins after eight years at Future Electronics where he held the position of VP having initially joined as Sales Director for its then newly created FAI division. With a career in the semiconductor industry that has taken him from Munich and North America to Japan and Hong Kong, Wang brings a global perspective to component sourcing and supply chain management. “With his comprehensive knowledge of the semiconductor industry, Kevin brings valuable insight and experience to our APAC customers. He has a long track record of overseeing consistent sales growth and we are extremely pleased to have him on the team as Sourceability grows in scope and ambition,” says Jens Gamperl, CEO of Sourceability, in a press release. Sourceability develops digital tools that support purchasing managers and engineers by streamlining supply chain processes “I believe in the vision laid out by Sourceability. My experience has shown me that the supply chain for semiconductors needs to evolve and adapt to the times and the same is true for all component sourcing. The digitalization of the supply chain via online B2B distribution platforms will be the future and I am excited to be part of it,” adds Kevin Wang.