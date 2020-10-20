© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com

High power quarter brick isolated DC/DC converter addresses demands of energy-conscious data centers

Continuing to extend its portfolio of high-density DC/DC converter solutions with built-in digital interfaces, Flex Power Modules introduces two variants of the new BMR491 series.

This is a product release announcement by Flex Power Modules. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Aimed at deployment in next generation data centers striving to meet increasingly stringent efficiency benchmarks, these advanced converters include versions that leverage the company’s proprietary hybrid regulated ratio (HRR) technology. Through this, they are able to deliver extended power capabilities together with the efficiency and resilience to voltage transients that would usually be expected from a fixed-ratio converter. The BMR4910204/852 converter for example is capable of delivering an output power of up to 1300 W continuous and has 1850 W peak power for a period <1s. It supports 97.6% efficiency at 48 Vin at half load. Supplied in an industry standard low-profile quarter-brick format, with 58.4 x 36.8 x 14.5 mm (2.30 x 1.45 x 0.57 in) dimensions, these units have an input voltage range of 48 V to 60 V (in-line with what data center applications mandate) and can provide up to 160 A of output current. Input to output isolation is 1500 V. The second variant, the BMR4910203/851, operates over a wider input voltage of 40-60 V and again delivers up to 1300 W of continuous power with 12 Volt over the whole input range. However, this fully regulated version also allows paralleling of up to 5 modules enabling solutions to be created delivering >500 A or 6.5 kW. Efficiency is 97.4% at 48 Vin and half load. Sophisticated over-voltage, over-temperature and short-circuit protection mechanisms deliver a prolonged operational lifespan with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 7.7 million hours. Incorporation of a baseplate facilitates heat dissipation, while 1500V galvanic isolation between the input and output assures elevated degrees of safety. As with all Flex Power Modules’ DC/DC converters, these units comply with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety standards. The devices offer an operational temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.