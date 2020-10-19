© pichetw dreamstime.com

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design

The information technology specialist says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.

Eximius provides end-to-end solutions and services for building smarter, smaller and faster connected products for various use cases of IoT, Industry 4.0, Edge Computing, Cloud, 5G and Artificial Intelligence. Their expertise spans across SOC, IP, ASIC, FPGA, Hardware System and Software domains. Founded in back in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, Eximius has design centers in the US, India and Malaysia. Their clientele includes companies across semiconductors, cloud and hyperscale infrastructure, consumer electronics and automotive segments. “Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers. We are pleased to welcome Eximius’ employees and look forward to help our customers innovate at scale and deliver next generation connected products, faster,” says Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited, in a press release. “Our customers, employees and the entire semiconductor ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Eximius and Wipro’s combined portfolio of offerings,” adds Jay Avula, CEO, Eximius Design. “Clients will gain access to Wipro’s global scale and offerings, along with Eximius’ innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of ASIC, FPGA, systems and software engineering initiatives. We are pleased to become a part of the Wipro family.” Eximius’ offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro’s EngineeringNXT framework. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.