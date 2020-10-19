© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | October 19, 2020
Wipro to acquire Eximius Design
The information technology specialist says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.
Eximius provides end-to-end solutions and services for building smarter, smaller and faster connected products for various use cases of IoT, Industry 4.0, Edge Computing, Cloud, 5G and Artificial Intelligence. Their expertise spans across SOC, IP, ASIC, FPGA, Hardware System and Software domains. Founded in back in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, Eximius has design centers in the US, India and Malaysia. Their clientele includes companies across semiconductors, cloud and hyperscale infrastructure, consumer electronics and automotive segments. “Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers. We are pleased to welcome Eximius’ employees and look forward to help our customers innovate at scale and deliver next generation connected products, faster,” says Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited, in a press release. “Our customers, employees and the entire semiconductor ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Eximius and Wipro’s combined portfolio of offerings,” adds Jay Avula, CEO, Eximius Design. “Clients will gain access to Wipro’s global scale and offerings, along with Eximius’ innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of ASIC, FPGA, systems and software engineering initiatives. We are pleased to become a part of the Wipro family.” Eximius’ offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro’s EngineeringNXT framework. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.
Cree to sell LED Business to SMART Global Holdings Cree says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings for up to USD 300 million.
Murata opens second factory in Wuxi Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, has completed to construction of a new facility and officially opened the new plant on October 19.
Skeleton's next-gen high energy ultracapacitors to power Wrightbus’ hydrogen buses Skeleton Technologies is cooperating with Wrightbus, a bus OEM headquartered in Northern Ireland, in which the company will supply its next generation high energy ultracapacitor modules to power fuel cell buses in the UK.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group BeneluxHow to design a high speed PCB! It wasn’t that long ago when the word “high speed” didn’t exist in the vocabulary of PCB designers. Thinking back for example at the 90’s and 00’s, the speeds they used were much slower. In 2005, 3 Gbps was considered the typical high speed data rate, but today engineers are dealing with 10 Gbps, or even 25 Gbps.
Zytronic adds a third dimension to touch with its ZyBrid® hover technology Touch technology innovator Zytronic has released a contactless sensing option that can detect user interactions up to 30mm away from the surface of the glass.
Improved signal integrity on High Frequency and High Speed PCBs In PCB design guidelines chip makers recommend using VLP (very low profile) and HVLP (hyper very low profile) copper to mitigate insertion loss caused by the skin effect – But do you know what happens to the copper surface roughness during PCB fabrication?
TSMC's profit soars on the back of strong revenue growth The semiconductor foundry announces consolidated revenues of NTD 356.43 billion (EUR 10.57 billion) for its third quarter of 2020, a 21.6% increase from the same period last year.
COVID-19 is still impacting the business of RoodMicrotec The independent semiconductor supplier recorded a total income of EUR 3.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, a slight decrease from EUR 3.1 million during the same period last year.
Sponsored content by JBCThe JBC Nano Rework Shop is the solution for high precision Miniaturization is the trend in the electronic market and components are becoming smaller and smaller.
The JBC Nano Rework Shop’s complete range of tools offers high precision and maximum control (even under a magnifying glass) allowing a fast and efficient work process.
Digi-Key and Netlist announce US marketplace distribution partnership Digi-Key Electronics has added Netlist, a builder of memory and storage solutions, to its Marketplace.
STMicro acquires French fabless semiconductor company The acquired fabless semiconductor company specialises in silicon-based power amplifiers and RF Front-End Module products for the cellular IoT and 5G markets.
Advantech expands with three new offices in North America The embedded production and solution provider has opened three new branch offices in Downers Grove, Illinois; Danvers, Massachusetts; and Toronto, Canada.
ASM's CFO, Peter van Bommel, to retire Chief Financial Officer, Peter van Bommel, has notified the Supervisory Board of ASM of his wish to retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2021.
Italian manufacturer acquires German producer of magnetic measurement solutions Lika Electronic, a developer and manufacturer of encoders and position measuring systems, announces the successful strategic acquisition of BOGEN Electronic GmbH.
ClassOne's Solstice S4 wet processing system chosen by TRUMPF Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice S4 fully-automated wet-processing system to VCSEL laser manufacturer, TRUMPF Photonic Components.
Prodrive Technologies officially opens North American HQ The Dutch technology company has officially opened their North American headquarters in Massachusetts USA.
Andreas Hammer joins Renesas Renesas Electronics has appointed Andreas Hammer as Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit in Europe, effective October 1, 2020.
Excelitas acquires SolidTRON product line from Silicon Power Excelitas Technologies has completed the purchase of the SolidTRON product line from Pennsylvania-based Silicon Power Corp. SolidTRON expands Excelitas’ defense and aerospace technology to include solid-state discrete firing switches and pulsed power products.
First AMP laser system from LKPF sent to IC manufacturer LPKF’s Active Mold Packaging (AMP) technology enables electrical circuits directly on the surface and inside the volume of the epoxy mold compound. This contributes to cost and space savings in advanced packaging manufacturing, and to a higher functional density of finished ICs.
Analog Devices and Maxim deal gets 'green light' from shareholders Both companies shareholders have voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the combination of ADI and Maxim. The combination will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor player with increased breadth and scale across multiple end markets.
Intellitronix to provide custom LED product to Kawasaki Motors Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, and an automotive electronics provider, has received its third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki Motors for a custom-built LED microprocessor-controlled product.
USI closes its joint venture company in Brazil Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., says it is going to close its joint venture company in Brazil. The JV was formed back in 2018 between the company's subsidiary, Universal Global Electronics, and Qualcomm Technologies.
Sigma Connectivity acquires Stockholm based WSI The acquisition of Wireless System Integration (WSI) will provide a solid foothold in Stockholm to Sigma and strengthen the capabilities and competence offered to existing and new customers.
Microchip unveils first low-power DAC - simplifies handheld designs by including nonvolatile memory Implementing multi-channel system control or signal outputs using Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) in today’s portable and handheld industrial, communications, consumer and medical systems has been difficult to do without significant processor overhead for device configuration during power-up.
II-VI adds new executive, closes acquisitions and joins SIA The compound semiconductor company announces that Sohail Khan will lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies organization, it has also closed the acquisitions of Ascatron and INNOViON Corporation, and also joind the Semiconductor Industry Association.Load more news
