Digi-Key and Netlist announce US marketplace distribution partnership

Digi-Key Electronics has added Netlist, a builder of memory and storage solutions, to its Marketplace.

Through the partnership, customers will be able to purchase Netlist's NVMe SSDs for initial testing, qualification, and production builds. Netlist's key features include Power Loss Protection (PLP), TCG Opal for encryption key management, and customizations of the SSDs' firmware, hardware, and PCB to meet any system's special requirements. "We're excited to offer Netlist's wide array of NVMe solid state drives, which add even more breadth to our growing product portfolio," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Netlist provides SSD products that deliver exceptional performance, and we look forward to making our customer's lives easier by offering these products in our one-stop-shop for all of our customer's design needs." "As a trusted supplier of electronic components and resources for design engineers, Digi-Key's Marketplace is a perfect fit for Netlist's NVMe™ SSD products," said Cameron Sinclair, Vice President of Sales at Netlist. "We look forward to being part of the Digi-Key platform which allows us to provide a diverse array of industries quick access to NVMe SSDs and enable rapid prototyping and testing."