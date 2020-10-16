© stefan hermans dreamstime.com

Advantech expands with three new offices in North America

The embedded production and solution provider has opened three new branch offices in Downers Grove, Illinois; Danvers, Massachusetts; and Toronto, Canada.

These new locations aims to extend the company's reach and responsiveness to Advantech's growing client base. “Each new office, both present and future, will enhance local presence, allow us to be more attached to local markets and allow us to be engaged with the local customers. It also allows us to attract local talents, and grow local leadership,” says Ween Niu, GM Advantech USA, in a press release. In line with its goal to continue to grow and progress in enabling edge intelligence and transforming smart cities worldwide, Advantech says it is accelerating the deployment of other branch locations throughout North America/Canada as well to better leverage emerging businesses in AI and IIoT.