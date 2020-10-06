© Siga

SIGA’s expansion will require an increased headcount

In late September, the UK-based transformer manufacturer, announced that it was expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory in order to handle much higher capacity transformers.

Formerly, these components were manufactured and supplied by Stabilised Transformers Ltd. in Wolverhampton, which SIGA acquired in a business and assets deal back in February 2020. Evertiq reached out to the company’s General Manager, Richard Thrussell, for further details. While elaborating on the expansion, Mr. Thrussell explained that it is an expansion of the potential increase in revenue, rather than an increase in size of the actual premises; “the factory has been developed to allow for the increased volume of work, and larger, higher capacity transformers,” Mr. Thrussell says. The GM is however slightly secretive in regards to how big this capacity increase would be, and simply states that; “It should allow SIGA the potential to significantly increase the revenue.” The move to expand production has however increased the need for additional staff, which are being recruited at the moment. In the original press release regarding the expansion, Mr. Thrussell said the company completed the deal with Stabilised Transformers only a few days after the UK’s first confirmed cases of Covid-19. “We immediately looked at the repercussions on our plan to move production from Wolverhampton to Sandy. Our management team carried out all the necessary risk assessments, factoring-in the best available guidance from UK-Gov. Thanks to the efforts of management and staff, our plans remain on-schedule despite the coronavirus restrictions.” The company occupies a purpose-built 15'000 square foot facility in Sandy, Bedfordshire, where currently more than 45 employees produce a wide range of high-quality transformers and inductors.