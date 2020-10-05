© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Farnell adds ECS Inc. International to its linecard in EMEA

Farnell has signed a distribution agreement with ECS Inc. International, a manufacturer of frequency control and power management products, to distribute its product range in EMEA.

This agreement extends availability of ECS Inc. International products to EMEA and enhances Farnell’s range of frequency control and power management products. ECS Inc. International products will also be available through Avnet Abacus. “With Avnet Abacus on board as a distribution partner in EMEA, and the addition of Farnell, the global support that we’ll bring to our mutual customers will increase dramatically,” says Kelly Jensen, vice president of global business development at ECS, in a press release. "We are excited to be a supplier to Farnell to contribute to the innovative products they bring to the online Engineering Community, and the opportunity to share our new products with Avnet Abacus and our mutual customers", adds Dean Clark, Director of European Operations at ECS. Dave Beck, Head of Product Management IP&E, Farnell says: “At Farnell we want to ensure that our customers have access to a broad and relevant range of components for their product development. Adding ECS to our line card enhances our offer in frequency control and power management; ECS’s quality products and broad market segment appeal complement our business and we expect to see strong demand from our customer base on these products.”