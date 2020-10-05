© Intel Business | October 05, 2020
Intel’s massive expansion in Arizona is finally operational
It was back in early 2017 that the chipmaker announced that it would invest more than USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42, in Chandler, Arizona. Now, the close to 900’000 square feet manufacturing campus stands operational.
In it’s original announcement the company said that the Fab 42 expansion would – in three to four year – directly create 3’000 high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs for process engineers, equipment technicians and facilities-support engineers and technicians who will work at the site. Now that the company’s Fab 42 stands complete – which the chipmaker reportedly opened quietly earlier this year – Intel has already hired the 3’000 new employees over the past 12 to 18 months, which brings the total plant workforce up to 12’000, according to a report from the Phoenix Business Journal. Fab 42 connects three other Intel fabs at the Chandler plant, creating a massive network. According to the report, the fab uses the 10-nanometer process to manufacture Intel products, however in the original announcement about the expansion, the company stated that the expansion would target to use the 7-nanometer manufacturing process Keyvan Esfarjani, senior vice president and general manager of global manufacturing and operations at Intel, told the Phoenix Business Journal, that the shell for Fab 42 has been up since 2013, but that the project was delayed to make sure that it all came online when demand was actually there. And now, there’s actually a shortage of the products now being manufactured at Fab 42. “It has been the last six to eight months that demand has gone through the roof,” Esfarjani told the paper, adding that is partially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the fab is not currently running at full capacity, something that according to Esfarjani will happen “in a very short while.”
Toshiba to restructure its System LSI Businesses Toshiba has previously announced that it was considering a structural reform of the system LSI business operated by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC). Now the plan is set.
Arm spins-out Cerfe Labs – will focus on developing CeRAM memory technology Arm is planning to spin-out Cerfe Labs to develop and license new types of non-volatile memories based on correlated electron materials (CeRAM) and ferroelectric transistors (FeFETs).
Farnell adds ECS Inc. International to its linecard in EMEA Farnell has signed a distribution agreement with ECS Inc. International, a manufacturer of frequency control and power management products, to distribute its product range in EMEA.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group BeneluxHow to design a high speed PCB! It wasn’t that long ago when the word “high speed” didn’t exist in the vocabulary of PCB designers. Thinking back for example at the 90’s and 00’s, the speeds they used were much slower. In 2005, 3 Gbps was considered the typical high speed data rate, but today engineers are dealing with 10 Gbps, or even 25 Gbps.
China's semiconductor industry to brace for impact as SMIC assesses export restrictions On October 4, 2020, SMIC made formal announcements assessing the Commerce Department’s notification to SMIC's suppliers that they will be restricted from shipping certain U.S.-originated equipment, components, and raw materials to the Chinese foundry, according to TrendForce's latest investigations.
New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low Power Animated Display Driver for Battery-powered Devices Low power MCU family offers power-saving peripherals, hardware safety and secure code protection
Keysight Technologies appoints Satish Dhanasekaran COO Satish Dhanasekaran has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Keysight Technologies, effective immediately. Dhanasekaran has been president of Keysight’s largest business, the Communications Solutions Group, since 2017.
OSI Systems receives orders of $5M for electronic components OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received orders for approximately USD 5 million to provide electronic sub-assemblies for an innovative water solutions provider.
Merck opens research centre for electronic applications in Darmstadt The company has officially opened its latest centre dedicated to research and development activities for leading-edge semiconductor and display materials.
Hon Hai and Yageo form strategic alliance Hon Hai Technology Group and Yageo Group are teaming up in an alliance which will combine the two groups’ resources to integrate their R&D capabilities and technological innovations in key electronic components.
Intel enters into strategic collaboration with Lightbits Labs The chipmaker is also investing, via its Intel Capital arm, in Light bit to fuel the company's continued growth.
NXP advances 5G with new US GaN fab in Arizona NXP Semiconductors has officially opened its new 150 mm (6-inch) RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) fab in Chandler, Arizona.
SIGA on-track to expand transformer production facilities The UK-based manufacturer of of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies, is expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory to handle much higher capacity transformers.
ZF wins business for electronic toll collection in China Back in 2019, it was announced in China that by the end of the year, 90% of vehicles on Chinese expressways should be enabled to use their new electronic toll collection (ETC) system. The DG sub-subminiature switch from ZF Friedrichshafen, succeeded in winning business exceeding 10 million pieces from one of the leading ETC companies in China.
Mouser inks global distribution agreement with Trinamic Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with motion control expert Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated.
Cree’s fab expansion is now going vertical Despite the current pandemic, things are moving along for the semiconductor manufacturer’s expansion in Mohawk Valley, New York. The steal girders are standing tall and walls are going up.
Subaru selects ON Semi's image sensing technology for driver assist platform Subaru has selected On Semi's image sensing technology to enable camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the car manufacturer's new-generation EyeSight Driver Assist platform. The Levorg, a 2020 All-Wheel Drive Sports Tourer, is the first model to offer the new system.
Hella starts the new fiscal year better than expected Despite the continuing negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global automotive industry, automotive supplier HELLA reported better than originally expected results for the first three months of fiscal year 2020/2021.
The US tightens control of export to China’s SMIC Back in early September, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) found itself in the news regarding a potential US ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei. Fast forward until now and by the looks of it, SMIC is out in the cold.
Maxim and Serial Microelectronics sign distribution agreement Serial Microelectronics (SMHK) has entered into a distribution agreement with Maxim Integrated Products for the distribution of all Maxim’s products in China and Hong Kong.
Jenoptik completes acquisition of TRIOPTICS With the closing on September 24, 2020 Jenoptik has successfully completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 75% of the Hamburg-based optics specialist TRIOPTICS, which had been anticipated for the third quarter.
TSMC looking to create a local manufacturing hub – going beyond 2 nanometers The worlds biggest contract chipmaker is reportedly planning to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers.
Foxconn invests in SigmaSense Touch screen technology company, SigmaSense, has closed a USD 22 million Series A funding round led by Foxconn Technology Group.
Diodes gets green light for Lite-On acquisition from China Diodes Incorporated says it has received approval from the China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to proceed with its planned acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor which was announced last year.Load more news
