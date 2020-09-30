© Intel

Intel enters into strategic collaboration with Lightbits Labs

The chipmaker is also investing, via its Intel Capital arm, in Light bit to fuel the company's continued growth.

Intel and Lightbits Labs have entered into an agreement to propel development of disaggregated storage solutions. The companies aims to solve the challenges of today’s data center operators who are craving improved total-cost-of-ownership (TCO) due to stranded disk capacity and performance. This partnership includes technical co-engineering, go-to-market collaboration as well as an Intel Capital investment in Lightbits Labs. Lightbits Labs will enhance its composable disaggregated software-defined storage solution, LightOS, for Intel, creating an optimised software and hardware solution. The system will utilize Intel Optane persistent memory and Intel 3D NAND SSDs based on Intel QLC Technology, Xeon Scalable processors with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration capabilities and Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters with Application Device Queues (ADQ) technology. In addition to the technical collaboration between the two companies, Lightbits and Intel are collaborating to provide complete solutions to customers and develop the ecosystem to drive broad adoption of these innovations. “Intel is an industry leader with deep expertise in data center technologies, cutting-edge products, global sales prowess and an impressive ecosystem,” says Eran Kirzner, Lightbits Labs CEO and co-founder, in a press release. “We are excited to partner with Intel Corporation, and our joint solutions will set the bar for generating new ROI metrics for enterprise and cloud customers.” Remi EL-Ouazzane, vice president and Data Platforms Group chief strategy and business development officer at Intel, adds: “The data center is being transformed, with disaggregation and composability of resources being essential to meet the efficiency requirements needed to address the explosion of data. Our differentiated hardware capabilities coupled with Lightbits innovative NVMe over Fabrics software gives our joint customers an exceptional economic solution to address this strategic inflection point.” The Intel Capital investment in Lightbits will help to accelerate the company’s development and go-to-market operations.