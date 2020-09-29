© On Semiconductor Business | September 29, 2020
Subaru selects ON Semi's image sensing technology for driver assist platform
Subaru has selected On Semi's image sensing technology to enable camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the car manufacturer's new-generation EyeSight Driver Assist platform. The Levorg, a 2020 All-Wheel Drive Sports Tourer, is the first model to offer the new system.
The new generation of Subaru's EyeSight continues the stereo camera architecture, providing a range of ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and pre-collision braking system. As with previous versions of EyeSight, ON Semiconductor's image sensing technology acts as the ‘eyes’ to enable this important safety functionality. The new-generation Eyesight, recently announced in the Japan market, provides additional features such as active lane change assist and an emergency driver stop system. "We have teamed with ON Semiconductor for every generation of the EyeSight ADAS system and continue to adopt its image sensing technology optimized for image recognition performance in automotive applications with higher resolution," says Eiji Shibata, general manager, EyeSight development project at Subaru, in a press release. “Our engineering partnership and technical collaboration on this system are vital to achieving our shared vision of improving safety and achieving ZERO traffic fatalities in the near future.” “Next-generation vehicles require several different kinds of sensors, including LiDAR, radar, and cameras, comprising the vehicle’s ADAS. These sensors gather data and feed it into a much larger processor (or set of processors) capable of making real-time decisions about what’s happening outside and inside the vehicle, and how the vehicle should respond,” says Patrick Moorhead, founder, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "SUBARU's high quality standards and commitment to road safety make their choice of our technologies a powerful endorsement," adds Ross Jatou, vice president and general manager of Automotive Solutions, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. "We are thrilled to continue to collaborate with them and together save lives with safer roads from ADAS and autonomous vehicles."
Hella starts the new fiscal year better than expected Despite the continuing negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global automotive industry, automotive supplier HELLA reported better than originally expected results for the first three months of fiscal year 2020/2021.
The US tightens control of export to China’s SMIC Back in early September, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) found itself in the news regarding a potential US ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei. Fast forward until now and by the looks of it, SMIC is out in the cold.
Maxim and Serial Microelectronics sign distribution agreement Serial Microelectronics (SMHK) has entered into a distribution agreement with Maxim Integrated Products for the distribution of all Maxim’s products in China and Hong Kong.
Jenoptik completes acquisition of TRIOPTICS With the closing on September 24, 2020 Jenoptik has successfully completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 75% of the Hamburg-based optics specialist TRIOPTICS, which had been anticipated for the third quarter.
TSMC looking to create a local manufacturing hub – going beyond 2 nanometers The worlds biggest contract chipmaker is reportedly planning to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers.
Foxconn invests in SigmaSense Touch screen technology company, SigmaSense, has closed a USD 22 million Series A funding round led by Foxconn Technology Group.
Diodes gets green light for Lite-On acquisition from China Diodes Incorporated says it has received approval from the China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to proceed with its planned acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor which was announced last year.
AT&S develops new solutions for autonomous driving Step by step, automated driving is increasingly becoming a feature of our mobility. With each step, increasing data volumes need to be processed fast to allow quick reactions to any given situation. AT&S is developing a robust and resilient interconnect concept for a high-performance computer chip.
Aurora Labs attracts $23 million in series B funding round Aurora Labs has secured USD 23 million in Series B funding from several automotive manufacturers, electronics and technology corporations and venture capitalists.
SCHOTT acquires INCOM’s MEGAdraw business SCHOTT North America, Inc. says it has successfully closed the acquisition of INCOM, Inc.’s MEGAdraw business.
Zinc8 team up with Vijai Electricals to explore JV opportunities Canadian battery technology company Zinc8 Energy Solutions, has signed an agreement in principle with Vijai Electricals Ltd from Hyderabad, India. The parties have agreed to explore joint-venture projects concerning the deployment of Zinc8's patented Zinc-Air Energy Storage System.
Intel names new SvP and Chief Strategy Officer Intel Corporation has appointed Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He will take on his new position on the first of November, 2020.
Edwards to set up centre in Dublin The development represents an investment of USD 5.7 million and will create 120 new jobs.
LEMO expands and inaugurates new production site About 400 metres from the company's main production site in St-Croix, Switzerland, LEMO has has just opened its new REDEL 2 production site
Vicor ink global distribution agreement with Arrow Vicor Corporation has expanded its Europe, Middle East and Africa relationship with Arrow Electronics, Inc. to a global distribution agreement.
Hemlock Semiconductor acquires DuPont TCS business The Michigan-based provider of ultra-pure polycrystalline silicon announces its acquisition of a DuPont business that makes trichlorosilane (TCS), the primary raw material used in producing the ultra-pure polysilicon HSC supplies to the semiconductor and solar industries.
Huawei opens 5G test centre in Serbia The company has officially opened its latest European centre for innovation and digital development and 5G test lab in Belgrade, Serbia.
First Sensor plans to sell its subsidiaries in USA and France to TE Connectivity Berlin-based First Sensor says it is planning to sell its US-based subsidiary in California, as well as its unit in Paris, France to TE Connectivity.
Silvaco acquires the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. EDA software and design IP supplier, Silvaco, has completed its acquisition of the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. (CWS), including IP, patents, and analysis technologies.
Nvidia / Arm deal dubbed as ‘disaster’ by Arm-cofounder The news that US-based Nvidia will acquire Arm from SoftBank Group in a USD 40 billion deal has already sparked some backlash within the industry. One of the vocal parties is Arm-cofounder, Hermann Hauser, who called the deal a disaster and said that it should be blocked.
Everlight criminally convicted for misappropriating Seoul Semi trade secrets LED technology supplier, Seoul Semiconductor, says that the Korean Suwon District Court convicted Everlight Electronics of criminal misappropriation of Seoul’s trade secrets.
It's official - NVIDIA to acquire Arm for $40 billion NVIDIA and SoftBank have entered into a definitive agreement under which NVIDIA will acquire Arm Limited from SoftBank in a transaction valued at USD 40 billion.
Tower Semi: 'all sites up and running following cyber attack' Tower Semiconductor says that all of its manufacturing sites are operational, and targeting full capability within the next few days, following the recovery from the cyber event a few days ago.Load more news
