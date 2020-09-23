© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | September 23, 2020
SCHOTT acquires INCOM’s MEGAdraw business
SCHOTT North America, Inc. says it has successfully closed the acquisition of INCOM, Inc.’s MEGAdraw business.
With this investment, SCHOTT expands its portfolio of fused fiber optic imaging technologies at its Lighting and Imaging production site in Southbridge, Massachusetts. “With the acquisition of the MEGAdraw business, we will be best positioned to offer our customers significant advantages and as a reliable supplier continue to provide our customers with leading service, delivery, quality, and innovation,” says James P. Gareau, President, SCHOTT North America, Inc. and Vice President & General Manager of SCHOTT Lighting and Imaging in Southbridge. The acquisition will allow SCHOTT to advance in certain markets and to expand its competence and strength to serve the night vision and defense market with fiber optic components used for image transfer applications.
Aurora Labs attracts $23 million in series B funding round Aurora Labs has secured USD 23 million in Series B funding from several automotive manufacturers, electronics and technology corporations and venture capitalists.
SCHOTT acquires INCOM’s MEGAdraw business SCHOTT North America, Inc. says it has successfully closed the acquisition of INCOM, Inc.’s MEGAdraw business.
Zinc8 team up with Vijai Electricals to explore JV opportunities Canadian battery technology company Zinc8 Energy Solutions, has signed an agreement in principle with Vijai Electricals Ltd from Hyderabad, India. The parties have agreed to explore joint-venture projects concerning the deployment of Zinc8's patented Zinc-Air Energy Storage System.
Intel names new SvP and Chief Strategy Officer Intel Corporation has appointed Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He will take on his new position on the first of November, 2020.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
Edwards to set up centre in Dublin The development represents an investment of USD 5.7 million and will create 120 new jobs.
LEMO expands and inaugurates new production site About 400 metres from the company's main production site in St-Croix, Switzerland, LEMO has has just opened its new REDEL 2 production site
Vicor ink global distribution agreement with Arrow Vicor Corporation has expanded its Europe, Middle East and Africa relationship with Arrow Electronics, Inc. to a global distribution agreement.
Hemlock Semiconductor acquires DuPont TCS business The Michigan-based provider of ultra-pure polycrystalline silicon announces its acquisition of a DuPont business that makes trichlorosilane (TCS), the primary raw material used in producing the ultra-pure polysilicon HSC supplies to the semiconductor and solar industries.
Sponsored content by congatec AGThe Edge of the Future: Modular Edge Computing Industrial edge servers should be advanced enough to be able to successfully handle a broad array of tasks. In the 21rst century, virtual machines are being relied on more and more for consolidating different kinds of Industry 4.0 workloads. Moreover, because Computer-on-Modules offer the flexibility needed to scale the computing power of each application, users always end with the best of both worlds: a fair price and optimal performance.
Huawei opens 5G test centre in Serbia The company has officially opened its latest European centre for innovation and digital development and 5G test lab in Belgrade, Serbia.
First Sensor plans to sell its subsidiaries in USA and France to TE Connectivity Berlin-based First Sensor says it is planning to sell its US-based subsidiary in California, as well as its unit in Paris, France to TE Connectivity.
Silvaco acquires the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. EDA software and design IP supplier, Silvaco, has completed its acquisition of the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. (CWS), including IP, patents, and analysis technologies.
Nvidia / Arm deal dubbed as ‘disaster’ by Arm-cofounder The news that US-based Nvidia will acquire Arm from SoftBank Group in a USD 40 billion deal has already sparked some backlash within the industry. One of the vocal parties is Arm-cofounder, Hermann Hauser, who called the deal a disaster and said that it should be blocked.
Everlight criminally convicted for misappropriating Seoul Semi trade secrets LED technology supplier, Seoul Semiconductor, says that the Korean Suwon District Court convicted Everlight Electronics of criminal misappropriation of Seoul’s trade secrets.
It's official - NVIDIA to acquire Arm for $40 billion NVIDIA and SoftBank have entered into a definitive agreement under which NVIDIA will acquire Arm Limited from SoftBank in a transaction valued at USD 40 billion.
Tower Semi: 'all sites up and running following cyber attack' Tower Semiconductor says that all of its manufacturing sites are operational, and targeting full capability within the next few days, following the recovery from the cyber event a few days ago.
Jenoptik invests in new system from ClassOne Jenoptik has invested in a new Solstice LT electroplating system from semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology. The new system will be used for manufacturing semiconductor material for high-power diode lasers at Jenoptik's semiconductor production facility in Berlin-Adlershof, Germany.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
MaxLinear acquires NanoSemi, Inc. MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, a provider of IP that utilises patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-gen communication and AI systems.
Delphi secures major power electronics business win The provider of automotive propulsion systems announces that it has secured a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) electrification business, driving profitable long-term growth.
Yamaichi Electronics' new European factory Japan-based group Yamaichi Electronics has been producing in Frankfurt (Oder), the only manufacturing location of the group in Europe, for almost 15 years. Now production is running out of space.
SnapEDA launches new KiCad plugin to help engineers design electronics faster Today, SnapEDA - a company that helps engineers design electronics faster by removing barriers - is launching a new KiCad plugin, allowing designers to search and download its computer-aided design (CAD) models directly within the KiCad PCB design environment.
One final update from the Infineon site in Villach The shell of Infinion’s massive expansion in Villach, Austria now stands complete. Both the research and factory building are standing tall and the company is in full swing working on the facade as well as the interior.
Tower Semiconductor hit by cyber attack The semiconductor company says that it has taken measures to prevent the expansion of the event, but at this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company.
SMIC responds to reports about a potential blacklist situation Chinese semiconductor foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), found itself in eye of the storm following reports of a potential U.S. ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei.
ON Semi CEO plans to retire ON Semiconductor's president and CEO, Keith D. Jackson, intends to retire from ON Semiconductor in May 2021.Load more news
Most Read