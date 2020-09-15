© First Sensor Business | September 15, 2020
First Sensor plans to sell its subsidiaries in USA and France to TE Connectivity
Berlin-based First Sensor says it is planning to sell its US-based subsidiary in California, as well as its unit in Paris, France to TE Connectivity.
First Sensor intends to enter into agreements with TE Connectivity MOG Inc., for the sale of its US subsidiary, and with MEAS Europe SAS, for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary in Paris, France. TE MOG and MEAS are subsidiaries of TE Connectivity Ltd, and the total purchase price amounts to EUR 40.3 million, a press release reads. The sales are intended to leverage synergies within the framework of the integration within the TE Connectivity group. It is planned to complete the sales in September 2020 and following the completion of the sale, the supply relationships will remain in place
Huawei opens 5G test centre in Serbia The company has officially opened its latest European centre for innovation and digital development and 5G test lab in Belgrade, Serbia.
Silvaco acquires the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. EDA software and design IP supplier, Silvaco, has completed its acquisition of the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. (CWS), including IP, patents, and analysis technologies.
Nvidia / Arm deal dubbed as ‘disaster’ by Arm-cofounder The news that US-based Nvidia will acquire Arm from SoftBank Group in a USD 40 billion deal has already sparked some backlash within the industry. One of the vocal parties is Arm-cofounder, Hermann Hauser, who called the deal a disaster and said that it should be blocked.
Everlight criminally convicted for misappropriating Seoul Semi trade secrets LED technology supplier, Seoul Semiconductor, says that the Korean Suwon District Court convicted Everlight Electronics of criminal misappropriation of Seoul’s trade secrets.
It's official - NVIDIA to acquire Arm for $40 billion NVIDIA and SoftBank have entered into a definitive agreement under which NVIDIA will acquire Arm Limited from SoftBank in a transaction valued at USD 40 billion.
Tower Semi: 'all sites up and running following cyber attack' Tower Semiconductor says that all of its manufacturing sites are operational, and targeting full capability within the next few days, following the recovery from the cyber event a few days ago.
Jenoptik invests in new system from ClassOne Jenoptik has invested in a new Solstice LT electroplating system from semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology. The new system will be used for manufacturing semiconductor material for high-power diode lasers at Jenoptik's semiconductor production facility in Berlin-Adlershof, Germany.
MaxLinear acquires NanoSemi, Inc. MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, a provider of IP that utilises patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-gen communication and AI systems.
Delphi secures major power electronics business win The provider of automotive propulsion systems announces that it has secured a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) electrification business, driving profitable long-term growth.
Yamaichi Electronics' new European factory Japan-based group Yamaichi Electronics has been producing in Frankfurt (Oder), the only manufacturing location of the group in Europe, for almost 15 years. Now production is running out of space.
SnapEDA launches new KiCad plugin to help engineers design electronics faster Today, SnapEDA - a company that helps engineers design electronics faster by removing barriers - is launching a new KiCad plugin, allowing designers to search and download its computer-aided design (CAD) models directly within the KiCad PCB design environment.
One final update from the Infineon site in Villach The shell of Infinion’s massive expansion in Villach, Austria now stands complete. Both the research and factory building are standing tall and the company is in full swing working on the facade as well as the interior.
Tower Semiconductor hit by cyber attack The semiconductor company says that it has taken measures to prevent the expansion of the event, but at this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company.
SMIC responds to reports about a potential blacklist situation Chinese semiconductor foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), found itself in eye of the storm following reports of a potential U.S. ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei.
ON Semi CEO plans to retire ON Semiconductor's president and CEO, Keith D. Jackson, intends to retire from ON Semiconductor in May 2021.
YES partners with Link Fab in Singapore and Malaysia YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR markets, says it has signed an agreement with Link Fab to provide sales and service for YES’s clean, coat and cure systems in Singapore and Malaysia.
Former Digi-Key executive to bring expertise to RS and Allied Electrocomponents has announced the appointment of Chris Beeson to the role of Group Senior Vice President Electronics. Chris will report directly to COO Mike England and will be based at the headquarters of Allied Electronics & Automation in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with Aixtron system Siltronic AG strengthens its GaN on Silicon wafer activities with an AIX G5+ C system from Aixtron.
Osram went head to head with its contract manufacturer The Munich-based company says that it protects its know how and has concluded a settlement with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Lextar Electronics
Panasonic completes transfer of its semiconductor business Panasonic says it has completed the transfer of its semiconductor business to Nuvoton Technology Corporation, a Taiwan-based semiconductor company under the Winbond Electronics umbrella.
MagnaChip completes the sale of its foundry services and Fab 4 The designer and manufacturer has completed previously announced sale of the its Foundry Services Group and the factory in Cheongju (Fab 4) to Key Foundry Co., Ltd., for approximately USD 350.6 million.
Massive Chinese semiconductor constitution site stands idle The USD 20 billion investment to construct a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex in Wuhan, China has has stalled, reportedly due to lack of funding.
Allegro MicroSystems acquires Voxtel Sensing and power semiconductor technology company, Allegro MicroSystems, is acquiring Voxtel, Inc, a privately held company specialising in advanced photonic and 3D imaging technology including long-range, eye-safe LiDAR.Load more news
