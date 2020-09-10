© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

MaxLinear acquires NanoSemi, Inc.

MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, a provider of IP that utilises patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-gen communication and AI systems.

NanoSemi is a Boston-based private company that spun out of MIT in 2014. The company’s technology enables higher throughput connections for 5G and Wi-Fi base stations and smartphones while simultaneously dramatically reducing energy consumption. The initial transaction consideration consisted of USD 10 million in cash and 804,163 shares of MaxLinear’s Common Stock. In addition, the NanoSemi securityholders will receive USD 35 million in deferred cash payments payable in 2021, and the NanoSemi securityholders may also receive up to an additional USD 35 million in potential earnout consideration. MaxLinear’s acquisition of NanoSemi brings together signal processing technology and silicon solutions for 5G radio customers. This combination aims to allow customers to reduce the time and resources required to bring complex new wireless products to market. “MaxLinear is thrilled to welcome a phenomenal team which has brought fresh innovation to a very difficult technology problem at the core of the 5G system. The customers they have attracted and the results they have demonstrated speak for themselves. NanoSemi technology is truly an order of magnitude improvement over existing solutions,” says Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear, in a press release. “Together with our silicon solutions, we can offer a leading portfolio of products to our wireless systems customers which, in turn, can enable meaningful capital expenditure and operating expense benefits to wireless operators.” “We are excited to join MaxLinear,” adds NanoSemi CEO, Helen Kim. “This transition will enable us to serve more customers with our technology and to further accelerate our pace of innovation in the 5G area. Our joint solutions will dramatically reduce the enormous amounts of power consumed by 5G systems today.”