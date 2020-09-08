Business | September 08, 2020
One final update from the Infineon site in Villach
The shell of Infinion’s massive expansion in Villach, Austria now stands complete. Both the research and factory building are standing tall and the company is in full swing working on the facade as well as the interior.
Lets throw some numbers out there just to illustrate the sheer size of the company’s expansion in the Austrian city. The high-tech company’s new campus represents a EUR 1.6 billion investment and will take its shape in fully automated production of power semiconductors on 300 mm thin wafers, as well as a new R&D building at the headquarters of Infineon Austria. The entire project – once fully completed – will have created 750 new high tech jobs. Let look over the timeline for this massive investment. Back in December of 2018, Infineon started the construction of the R&D building, which will offer the company some 20’000 square metres of space. The shell of the building was completed back in October last year. The R&D building represents an investment of EUR 50 million and will be the new home for 600 R&D jobs, out of which 350 are new R&D jobs. In mid May this year, the company completed the shell of its new 120 metre long, 110 metre wide and 35 metres tall chip factory, which will offer the company some 60’000 square metres of space. This is an investment of EUR 1.6 billion (which will span over the course of six years). The company broke ground on the factory during the first half of 2019 and even through COVID-19 the company stayed on schedule to complete the construction. Production is still scheduled to start in early 2021 which will then open the doors for 400 new jobs in Villach. “The expansion at the Villach site is a long-term investment, even though the current development of the global economy is slowed down. If demand increases, you have to be prepared quickly in the semiconductor market. We will then have the additional capacities,” Thomas Reisinger, Chief Operations Officer at Infineon Austria, said in a press release announcing the completion of the shell of the factory.
