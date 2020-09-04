© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Business | September 04, 2020
Former Digi-Key executive to bring expertise to RS and Allied
Electrocomponents has announced the appointment of Chris Beeson to the role of Group Senior Vice President Electronics. Chris will report directly to COO Mike England and will be based at the headquarters of Allied Electronics & Automation in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
Chris will be responsible for shaping the electronics strategy and helping to accelerate performance as the company moves at pace to deliver its Destination 2025 strategy. He and his leadership team will ensure that the company stays ahead of new technology developments. “Chris’s experience and track record in the electronics distribution market will be invaluable in helping us accelerate performance across our business. We aim to provide an unrivalled choice of industrial and electronic products, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver best-in-class customer service, making it easy for our customers and suppliers to do business with us. Chris is highly customer and supplier focused and is proven in delivering operational performance, he will therefore be instrumental in our journey to become first choice for our customers, suppliers, shareholders, people and communities,” says Mike England in a press release. Previously, Chris spent 15 years at Digi-Key culminating in the role of Executive Vice President Sales, Supplier Management and Business Development. His experience of the global distribution market also includes roles at Avnet, Kent Electronics and Future Electronics.
YES partners with Link Fab in Singapore and Malaysia YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR markets, says it has signed an agreement with Link Fab to provide sales and service for YES’s clean, coat and cure systems in Singapore and Malaysia.
Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with Aixtron system Siltronic AG strengthens its GaN on Silicon wafer activities with an AIX G5+ C system from Aixtron.
Osram went head to head with its contract manufacturer The Munich-based company says that it protects its know how and has concluded a settlement with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Lextar Electronics
Panasonic completes transfer of its semiconductor business Panasonic says it has completed the transfer of its semiconductor business to Nuvoton Technology Corporation, a Taiwan-based semiconductor company under the Winbond Electronics umbrella.
MagnaChip completes the sale of its foundry services and Fab 4 The designer and manufacturer has completed previously announced sale of the its Foundry Services Group and the factory in Cheongju (Fab 4) to Key Foundry Co., Ltd., for approximately USD 350.6 million.
Massive Chinese semiconductor constitution site stands idle The USD 20 billion investment to construct a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex in Wuhan, China has has stalled, reportedly due to lack of funding.
Allegro MicroSystems acquires Voxtel Sensing and power semiconductor technology company, Allegro MicroSystems, is acquiring Voxtel, Inc, a privately held company specialising in advanced photonic and 3D imaging technology including long-range, eye-safe LiDAR.
Decisions, choices and options during a crisis – maybe it's time to hand it over When COVID-19 fully developed into a global pandemic, it became clear that unpredictability is the main heel (wrench in the cogs) of a tightly run supply chain. Is it time to hand over the supply chain management to an emotionless AI that does not listen to “gut feelings”?
KM Contros' sensor business found a new owner in -4H-JENA On March 1, 2020, KM Contros GmbH (Contros) sold its sensor business to -4H-JENA engineering GmbH (-4H-JENA).
AI chipmaker Hailo opens Japan subsidiary The company is accelerating its global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo and appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?
TDK Ventures backs handheld ultrasound imaging startup TDK'a subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has added Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a company in ultrasound imaging, to its growing investment portfolio.
Haviv Ilan named COO of TI Texas Instruments has promoted Haviv Ilan to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO).
Investor to acquire a majority stake in congatec The Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in embedded technology company, congatec Holding AG.
ASML opens EUV technology training Centre in Taiwan The company has officially opened its newr Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training centre, according to the company, features live EUV machine modules and training courses for engineers for.
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter “We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2 What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”Load more news
