© Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Business | September 02, 2020
Massive Chinese semiconductor constitution site stands idle
The USD 20 billion investment to construct a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex in Wuhan, China has has stalled, reportedly due to lack of funding.
Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC), has been in the news quite frequently in the passed months. The company has been linked to Beijing’s move to prioritise self-sufficiency in key technologies, and the company has also been reported to have hired quite the number of engineers and managers from rival TSMC. HSMC is a young company established in late 2017, and headquartered in the Airport Economic and Technological Development Zone, Dongxihu District, Wuhan, China. And according to its website the company adheres to the concept of “serving the country with ‘core’ and realizing the dream of China” and “aiming at the goal of highly independent advanced wafer and packaging manufacturing technology”. In order to reach this the Wuhan Hongxin Project, a USD 20 billion project that – according to the company – consist of a 14 nanometer logic process production line with a total capacity of 30000 pieces per month. An unspecified logic process production line with a total capacity of 30000 pieces per month as well as a wafer level advanced packaging production line. According to the project schedule on the company’s website, the construction of the first phase of the plant was under way in March 2019 and the main building structure had been completed. However, according to a report from South China Morning Post, that is where it ended. As stated by the paper, two years after the construction started the project is now at a stand-still, with little evidence of progress. The project reportedly stalled due to being underfunded, SCMP reports citing the local Dongxihu district government. HSMC’s phase one factory – containing its main production facility and R&D building – is a massive 390’000 square metre building, but has only been partially completed due to the lack of capital. Construction of the second phase facility has barely stated; and it is unable to apply for central government funding due to insufficient preparations, the report continues. The funding issues arised last year when a Wuhan court put a three-year hold on the company use of 220’000 square metres of land which was planned for its second phase project. This was later followed by a complaint by a construction firm stating that was owed millions of RMB for the first construction phase. This was however not the only contractor that is displeased with HSMC. L&K Engineering, who assisted the company in building dust-free rooms and mechanical systems for the facility, halted all work due to delayed payments from HSMC, which hurt the contractors bottom line. The semiconductor manufacturer was given a RMB 200 million (USD 29 million) ivestment from the Dongxihu district government – however, HSMC has not fulfilled its commitment to inject RMD 1.8 billion (USD 261 million) into the project, the report continues. At the end of last year, the company made some noice to celebrate that it had acquired its first piece of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from Dutch firm ASML and also put up the new machine as collateral to borrow more than RMB 500 million from a local bank. A visit was made to the construction site by the South China Morning Post, and according tot he paper there were dozens of vehicles parked outside, but a gatekeeper said there had been no new construction this year.
Massive Chinese semiconductor constitution site stands idle The USD 20 billion investment to construct a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex in Wuhan, China has has stalled, reportedly due to lack of funding.
Allegro MicroSystems acquires Voxtel Sensing and power semiconductor technology company, Allegro MicroSystems, is acquiring Voxtel, Inc, a privately held company specialising in advanced photonic and 3D imaging technology including long-range, eye-safe LiDAR.
Decisions, choices and options during a crisis – maybe it's time to hand it over When COVID-19 fully developed into a global pandemic, it became clear that unpredictability is the main heel (wrench in the cogs) of a tightly run supply chain. Is it time to hand over the supply chain management to an emotionless AI that does not listen to “gut feelings”?
KM Contros' sensor business found a new owner in -4H-JENA On March 1, 2020, KM Contros GmbH (Contros) sold its sensor business to -4H-JENA engineering GmbH (-4H-JENA).
Sponsored content by ASMASM guarantees printing excellence Technology leader ASM is the world’s only equipment manufacturer that can supply everything for the solder paste printing process from a single source: printing platforms, materials, toolings, smart processes, and process experts. ASM underscores this claim with its “AMS Guarantees Printing Excellence” promise.
AI chipmaker Hailo opens Japan subsidiary The company is accelerating its global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo and appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?
TDK Ventures backs handheld ultrasound imaging startup TDK'a subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has added Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a company in ultrasound imaging, to its growing investment portfolio.
Haviv Ilan named COO of TI Texas Instruments has promoted Haviv Ilan to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO).
Investor to acquire a majority stake in congatec The Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in embedded technology company, congatec Holding AG.
ASML opens EUV technology training Centre in Taiwan The company has officially opened its newr Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training centre, according to the company, features live EUV machine modules and training courses for engineers for.
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter “We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2 What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.Load more news