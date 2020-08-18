© Wurth Electronics ICS Business | August 18, 2020
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space
Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
The company, which develops and produces electronic and electromechnical system solutions for mobile machines and commercial vehicles, can look back on a successful first ten years on the US market. To make room for future growth, the company is relocating from Dayton to Miamisburg, Ohio, roughly 20 kilometers south of the current site. Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc. was founded in May 2010 in Dayton, Ohio, with an initial staff of 11. The company has been in expansion mode ever since. This growth is fueled by the North American market, which it supplies with power distribution solutions (central electrical units, power boards/boxes, electronic control units and HMI solutions) for mobile machines and commercial vehicles. Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc. has a current workforce of 40 employees. By doubling the floor space from 1'760 to 3'500 square meters, the new facility sets the stage for further growth and lets the company boost automation in its production operations, something that was not possible at the former site. Its new facility offers improved logistics thanks to better transport links and lets the company draw on a larger pool of available workers. The new site has the potential to accommodate future growth for many years. For this purpose, Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc. secured the option to add space locally or to expand within the current building.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.
Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.
Silicon Mitus starts mass-producing automotive OLED PMIC Power management IC (PMIC) specialist Silicon Mitus, has completed the development of an automotive OLED PMIC and says it will start supplying the new products in the global automotive market.
Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.
II-VI with domestic and foreign acquisitions Compound semiconductor specialist, II-VI Incorporated, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish SiC epitaxial wafers specialist, Ascatron AB. At the same time, II-VI says it will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation.
Microsoft invests in AI Chip company Syntiant, a deep learning tech company providing AI voice and sensor solutions, has completed a USD 35 million Series C funding round.
Meyer Burger sells its microwave and plasma maker Muegge Meyer Burger Technology is selling its microwave and plasma technology company Muegge GmbH, to investment company HQ Equita.
ON Semi looking to sell Japanese facility ON Semiconductor is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan. The intended sale of the facility is part of the company’s plan to optimise its manufacturing footprint and sharpen its focus on highly differentiated power, analog and sensor products.
New VP of business development at Smith The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Renato Souza to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Renato previously served as Vice President, Latin America of Smith since 2017.
Bosch launches 5G tests at Reutlingen wafer fab The German company believes 5G will be a key building block of digitalization and connectivity in manufacturing and logistics. And for that reason, Bosch is now starting compatibility tests and channel measurements for setting up a 5G network in its wafer fab in Reutlingen.
ACM Research receives orders from two new analog/power IC customers The supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has received purchase orders and final stage bidding activities for a total of USD 36 million from two new China-based customers that manufacture analog and power IC devices.
ClassOne's Solstice plating system selected for advanced MicroLEDs Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice GoldPro electroplating system to an unnamed developer of microLED technology for advanced applications.
Jenoptik: order intake down on prior year; order backlog slightly up From January through early March business performance was in line with expectations, but clear impacts of the corona pandemic and increasing uncertainty within the automotive industry became apparent from late March on.
Smiths Detection completes acquisition of PathSensors Smiths Detection has completed the acquisition of PathSensors, a bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company, based in Baltimore, MD, USA.
Saab divests Dutch-based QPS Saab has divested the Dutch-based company QPS (Quality Positioning Services), a provider of hydrographic software solutions within the global maritime industry. The decision is in line with Saab’s strategy to optimise its product portfolio and increase focus on five core areas.
Eyeing SiC and GaN potential – GlobalWafers team up with NCTU Advancements in 5G and electric vehicle technologies are bringing the mounting demands of power semiconductor. GlobalWafers is teaming up with the National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) to develop the third generation semiconductor material.Load more news
