© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

II-VI with domestic and foreign acquisitions

Compound semiconductor specialist, II-VI Incorporated, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish SiC epitaxial wafers specialist, Ascatron AB. At the same time, II-VI says it will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation.

Ascatron produces SiC epitaxial wafers and devices that enable a wide range of high-voltage power electronics applications. Ascatron is led by a team of experts in wide-bandgap materials with more than 200 person-years in the SiC and semiconductor industry. INNOViON is the one of the largest providers of ion implantation services in the world, with 30 implanters across a global footprint that support capabilities in semiconductor materials processing for up to 300 mm wafers. INNOViON’s processes enable doping in a wide range of semiconductors, including silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, and silicon, to produce advanced devices. Both transactions are scheduled to close by the end of calendar year 2020. “The technology platforms of Ascatron and INNOViON are best in class and a perfect complement to our market-leading SiC substrates, our global large-scale wafer fabrication footprint, and the SiC device technology we recently licensed from GE,” says Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated, in a press release. “While we continue to serve our existing customers with our advanced materials and components, we will combine these capabilities to achieve one of the world’s most advanced, in-house, vertically integrated 150 mm SiC technology platforms. This builds upon our deep expertise in SiC substrates and adds advanced SiC epitaxy, device fabrication, and module design to meet the rapidly growing demand for SiC power electronics.” SiC represents a disruptive technology in power electronics with its differentiated advantages that are pivotal to electric vehicles, renewable energy, microgrids, and power supplies for data storage and communications. SiC achieves superior efficiency, higher energy density, and lower total system-level cost of ownership compared with state-of-the-art silicon-based devices. Power electronics based on SiC have demonstrated their potential to have a highly beneficial impact on the environment via significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption.