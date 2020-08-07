© Bosch

Bosch launches 5G tests at Reutlingen wafer fab

The German company believes 5G will be a key building block of digitalization and connectivity in manufacturing and logistics. And for that reason, Bosch is now starting compatibility tests and channel measurements for setting up a 5G network in its wafer fab in Reutlingen.

“We at Bosch started researching and developing 5G early on, and we are convinced that this new mobile communications standard will give Industry 4.0 a boost,” says Dr. Michael Bolle, the Bosch CDO/CTO, in a press release. For this reason, the company is taking an active role in the international 5G-SMART research project, which aims to test, demonstrate, and evaluate the new standard in real-life manufacturing environments. The 5G-SMART partners will be testing 5G manufacturing applications at the Bosch wafer fab in Reutlingen, as well as at the Ericsson location in Kista, Sweden, and on the Fraunhofer IPT’s 5G Industry Campus Europe in Aachen. At its wafer fab in Reutlingen, Bosch is currently launching compatibility tests in partnership with Ericsson that are designed to explore the extent to which 5G impacts manufacturing. “Semiconductor production is extremely complex and sensitive. These microscopic wafers undergo more than 1,000 tests before ending up in a wide array of products, ranging from airbags to smartphones to e-bikes. In a factory environment, electromagnetic waves can be a source of interference, so we’re testing the impact 5G has on production,” says Andreas Müller, who works for Bosch as a researcher and is the chairman of the international 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA). Channel measurements are also on the agenda. As a means of delivering insights into how to ensure optimum network coverage as well as where and how densely transmitting antennas need to be placed throughout the plant, for example. Bosch plans to use those findings as it sets up a 5G test network in its wafer fab in Reutlingen by fall, where it will roll out the first 5G applications. During this process, engineers will observe how machines and systems can work with 5G and investigate how much better and more efficient this connection is compared to Wi-Fi or cabling. Results from the Reutlingen research project can also be put to good use in future 5G network planning, for example in the company’s new wafer fab in Dresden. Bosch is investing around a billion euros in the new wafer fab – the largest single investment in the company’s history. Semiconductor production is scheduled to begin there by the end of 2021.