ClassOne's Solstice plating system selected for advanced MicroLEDs

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice GoldPro electroplating system to an unnamed developer of microLED technology for advanced applications.

The Solstice equipment, designed specifically for ≤200mm single-wafer processing, will be used for both R&D and production of next-generation microLED devices, a press release states. “The customer chose our Solstice S8 GoldPro because it can significantly increase gold plating quality,” says ClassOne’s Senior Technology Director, John Ghekiere. “The evaporation methods they used previously were producing porous gold coatings with low conformality, which necessitated overly thick sacrificial gold deposition. But with our proprietary GoldPro technology they are able to fill the bond pad features void-free and reduce the sacrificial overburden gold by 50%. This new level of precise control and high performance is literally technology-enabling for their next-generation microLEDs.” MicroLEDs are essentially traditional LEDs shrunk down to microscopic size. They are self-emissive and do not require backlighting as LCDs do. They also provide special advantages such as increased brightness, ultra-low power consumption, fast response time, high contrast rate, wide color gamut, and long lifetime. "We are proud to be working with a customer who is leading the way in full-field self-emissive microLED displays," adds CEO, Byron Exarcos. "Combining high efficiency, high pixel density, and low power, these microLEDs are becoming critical components in the newest electric vehicles, smart watches, smart phones, head-up displays, and more. Similarly, we're seeing Solstice becoming the critical advanced plating tool for microLED fabs around the world."