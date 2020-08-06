© Jenoptik Business | August 06, 2020
Jenoptik: order intake down on prior year; order backlog slightly up
From January through early March business performance was in line with expectations, but clear impacts of the corona pandemic and increasing uncertainty within the automotive industry became apparent from late March on.
These impacts impeded Jenoptik’s business performance in this sector over the second quarter. Overall, demand at group level declined significantly in the six-month period, in part due to project postponements and cancellations. The order intake decreased to EUR 333.9 million (prior year: adjusted EUR 381.6 million). Due to the acquisition of INTEROB, the order backlog grew slightly to EUR 478.0 million (31/12/2019: adjusted EUR 464.7 million). The corona pandemic had varying effects on the development of revenue of Jenoptik’s divisions. The pandemic had little to no impact on business with public-sector customers and the semiconductor equipment industry, which actually posted growth. By contrast, the Light & Production division was strongly affected by developments in the automotive industry. Over the first six months of 2020, the Jenoptik Group generated revenue of EUR 329.0 million (prior year: adjusted EUR 373.4 million). The Spanish company INTEROB, acquired in February 2020, contributed EUR 5.3 million to group revenue over the reporting period. Measures taken to limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as short-time working, had a positive effect on profitability in the second quarter, a press release states. Adjusted EBITDA rose appreciably from EUR 17.3 million in the first quarter to 24.9 million euros in the second quarter. For the full reporting period, adjusted EBITDA fell to EUR 42.2 million as a result of the drop in revenue, and was thus 22.3% down on the comparable prior-year figure (prior year: EUR 54.3 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin accordingly fell to 12.8% (prior year: 14.5%). “After a solid start to the year, the second quarter has seen a weaker order situation, as we expected. However, we are confident of achieving improved business performance in the second half-year,” says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG. “Key to this has been our comprehensive and rapid response, with a bunch of measures, to the structural challenges we face, particularly in the automotive industry, and, of course, to the effects of the corona pandemic.” JENOPTIK AG specifies revenue and margin targets for 2020 Supported by the actions taken to limit the impacts of COVID-19 and in view of an expected stronger second half-year, the Executive Board forecasts revenue of EUR 770 million to EUR 790 million for the full year 2020 (not including the impacts arising from the expected acquisition of TRIOPTICS GmbH). Adjusted for the effects arising from the initiated structural and portfolio measures, the EBITDA margin is expected to be between 14.5% and 15.0%. “To ensure a stronger second half-year, we expect to see signs of recovery in the economy and no further corona wave. The structural and portfolio measures that we have initiated will help Jenoptik to accelerate growth and improve profitability starting next year at the latest. To ensure full transparency, we are reporting the associated effects separately in this fiscal year,” says Traeger.
ClassOne's Solstice plating system selected for advanced MicroLEDs Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice GoldPro electroplating system to an unnamed developer of microLED technology for advanced applications.
Smiths Detection completes acquisition of PathSensors Smiths Detection has completed the acquisition of PathSensors, a bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company, based in Baltimore, MD, USA.
Saab divests Dutch-based QPS Saab has divested the Dutch-based company QPS (Quality Positioning Services), a provider of hydrographic software solutions within the global maritime industry. The decision is in line with Saab’s strategy to optimise its product portfolio and increase focus on five core areas.
Eyeing SiC and GaN potential – GlobalWafers team up with NCTU Advancements in 5G and electric vehicle technologies are bringing the mounting demands of power semiconductor. GlobalWafers is teaming up with the National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) to develop the third generation semiconductor material.
Phison expands with new R&D centre Taiwanese NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions provider, Phison Electronics, broke ground on a new R&D center and inventory management in Guangyuan Science Park in Zhunan township, back in late march.
Infineon swings to loss as the pandemic continues impact target markets “Infineon has so far coped well with the challenging situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a company, we reacted quickly to the new situation and established a framework that has enabled us to stabilize our business,” says CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss.
Murata completes new production building The Japanese manufacturer’s subsidiary, Izumo Murata Manufacturing, has completed the construction of a new production facility which started back in August 2019.
Analog Devices team up with Intel to address 5G network design challenges The companies are collaborating to create a flexible radio platform that addresses 5G network design challenges and will enable customers to scale their 5G networks more quickly and economically.
Atlas Copco has acquired the technology and operating assets of iTrap The Swedish company has acquired a technology for process diagnostics and control in the semiconductor industry.
Goodix closes acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated solution provider, has completed its acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (DCT), a fabless German semiconductor technology company.
Rebound Electronics team up with IHS Markit The pace of change in the electronics industry continues unabated for all customer types – OEM, ODM and EMS. This is driven by all component manufacturer types – including semiconductor, passive, connector and electromechanical – dynamically changing pricing, lead time, life cycle management and more.
New management takes the reins at Würth Elektronik eiSos As of the 1st of May 2020, Dirk Knorr and Josef Wörner have been appointed as General Managers for the German business of the Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, having been a part of the management circle of the company for years.
Seasoned financial and semiconductor executive joins GlobalFoundries GlobalFoundries has appointed David Reeder as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2024 The global semiconductor packaging materials market will track chip industry growth to expand from USD 17.6 billion in revenue logged in 2019 to USD 20.8 billion in 2024, a 3.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), SEMI and TechSearch International forecast.
Analog Devices acquires HDMI business from INVECAS Analog Devices, Inc. has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of Santa Clara based INVECAS.
Intel’s chief engineering officer to leave the company Changes to Intel’s technology organisation are coming. New leaders have been appointed and Murthy Renduchintala will leave the company.
Schleuniger Group acquires the business of US-based Cirris Systems Corp. Following many years of cooperation, the Schleuniger Group and Cirris Systems Corp. have signed an agreement for Schleuniger to acquire Cirris, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the basis of an asset deal.
Mu-Del Electronics acquires Luff Research Virginia-based Mu-Del Electronics LLC, an Ironwave Technologies Company and a manufacturer of high-performance RF and Microwave based systems, is acquiring Luff Research.
Sierra Wireless to divest automotive embedded module product line The company has announced a definitive agreement to divest its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line for USD 165 million in cash.
The evolving GaN and SiC power semiconductor market landscape The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is rapidly evolving from a startup-dominated business to one led by large-established power semiconductor manufacturers.
AEM acquires DB Design to expands design & application engineering capabilities AEM Holdings Ltd has acquired 100% stake in California-based DB Design Group, Inc. with its key team of designers and machinists located in California serving the Silicon Valley customer base.Load more news
