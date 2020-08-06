© shutterstock

Smiths Detection completes acquisition of PathSensors

Smiths Detection has completed the acquisition of PathSensors, a bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company, based in Baltimore, MD, USA.

The acquisition strengthens Smiths Detection’s biological-detection capabilities to detect pathogens for broad end-market applications, a press release states. “We are pleased to be able to complete this acquisition, which we view as a significant strategic step in accelerating how we are able to respond to biological threats, which are becoming increasingly relevant in the current environment” said Roland Carter, President Smiths Detection. “PathSensors has developed such a capability – with its multiple threat assays already available, it is able to identify biological threats in minutes and will provide a suitable biological capability to our customers.”