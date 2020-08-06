© saab

Saab divests Dutch-based QPS

Saab has divested the Dutch-based company QPS (Quality Positioning Services), a provider of hydrographic software solutions within the global maritime industry. The decision is in line with Saab’s strategy to optimise its product portfolio and increase focus on five core areas.

On the 3 of August, Saab and the Dutch holding company Total Specific Solutions (TSS) signed and executed a share purchase agreement where TSS has acquired all outstanding shares of QPS from Saab. QPS has 75 employees and is headquartered in Zeist, the Netherlands, with two subsidiaries in Canada and USA, respectively, a press release states. ”QPS is a key provider of software to a niche market and TSS will provide a more suitable home for this operation going forward. This change is in line with Saab’s strategy to provide a more focused product portfolio where we can continue to develop technical advanced products and services for our current and future customers”, says Jessica Öberg, head of Saab’s business area Industrial Products and Services.