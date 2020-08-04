PCTEL expands its presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Wireless technology provider, PCTEL, has entered into a master distributor agreement with Welotec, a distributor in Europe and an expert in industrial communication and automation expanding PCTEL’s presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“I am very pleased that we are strengthening our strategic relationship with Welotec through their appointment as our Master Distributor for our antenna and test and measurement solutions not only in the European region, but also key Middle Eastern and African markets,” says Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer. “Welotec is an experienced channel partner with deep knowledge of the Industrial IoT and Intelligent Transportation markets. This strategic relationship will increase our local presence in the region and the awareness of the PCTEL brand. Most importantly Welotec will bring a local team of experts to our customers, increasing the level of support and providing the best wireless solutions and services as well as reliable order fulfillment. I am excited about the opportunities to come,” adds Bharadwaj.