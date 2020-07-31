© wurth

New management takes the reins at Würth Elektronik eiSos

As of the 1st of May 2020, Dirk Knorr and Josef Wörner have been appointed as General Managers for the German business of the Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, having been a part of the management circle of the company for years.

Dirk Knorr was recently head of international quality and environmental management at Würth Elektronik. He was also responsible for risk management and material compliance. Before joining Würth Elektronik in 2005, he worked as a project manager for key accounts at a company for system solutions in the electronics industry. Josef Wörner started his training as a telecommunications engineer at Deutsche Bundespost and made his career in sales at a German manufacturer of passive components. Since 2001, he has held various positions at Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, including the title of Director responsible for the Electromechanics Division since 2017. Josef Wörner will continue to be responsible for this division. "We are pleased that we could win and appoint two experienced General Managers for Würth Elektronik eiSos in Germany. Dirk Knorr and Josef Wörner will be the contact persons for all concerns of the German parent company. This step had been planned for quite some time and we would like to thank Mr. Knorr and Mr. Wörner for their extraordinary work so far and wish them continuing success for the next years," says Thomas Schrott, Alexander Gerfer and Thomas Wild, in a press release They will remain as General Managers of the German Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, but as part of their functions on the Management Board, they will devote more time to the management and strategic orientation of the entire Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, which includes a continuously growing number of companies and production sites all over the world.