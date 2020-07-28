© Analog Devices Inc

Analog Devices acquires HDMI business from INVECAS

Analog Devices, Inc. has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of Santa Clara based INVECAS.

“HDMI technology is in high demand for business, professional, consumer and automotive video applications,” says John Hassett, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Consumer at Analog Devices, in a press release. “The acquisition of INVECAS’ HDMI business positions ADI to deliver more complete solutions throughout the entire customer journey – from chip, to certification, to end product. We are thrilled to enhance ADI’s capabilities with the addition of this group’s expertise.” This addition will provide ADI with complete audio and video solutions to meet the growing needs of enterprise and consumer markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Through this acquisition, ADI will also increase the company’s role in the standards body representing HDMI – which helps shape the future of all HDMI connected technologies, such as HDMI 2.1 feature sets and lower power consumption. As the industry continues to grow and HDMI 2.1 is rolled out, applications such as 8K and 10K video, enhanced audio return, variable refresh rate and more will become commonplace. The INVECAS HDMI technology group has a long history in the space, stemming from Silicon Image where the HDMI technology was first created. This team’s leadership will continue to play a critical role in the combination of ADI’s audio and visual business units. “As we march toward HDMI 2.1 and help usher in additional, groundbreaking technologies, the requirements and demand to power these next-generation applications has never been higher,” says Laxman Vemury, Vice President and General Manager, INVECAS. “By bringing together these two great teams, we can provide expanded offerings that will allow our customers greater adoption of these technologies with even broader feature sets and lower power consumption.”