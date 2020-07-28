© Analog Devices Inc Business | July 28, 2020
Analog Devices acquires HDMI business from INVECAS
Analog Devices, Inc. has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of Santa Clara based INVECAS.
“HDMI technology is in high demand for business, professional, consumer and automotive video applications,” says John Hassett, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Consumer at Analog Devices, in a press release. “The acquisition of INVECAS’ HDMI business positions ADI to deliver more complete solutions throughout the entire customer journey – from chip, to certification, to end product. We are thrilled to enhance ADI’s capabilities with the addition of this group’s expertise.” This addition will provide ADI with complete audio and video solutions to meet the growing needs of enterprise and consumer markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Through this acquisition, ADI will also increase the company’s role in the standards body representing HDMI – which helps shape the future of all HDMI connected technologies, such as HDMI 2.1 feature sets and lower power consumption. As the industry continues to grow and HDMI 2.1 is rolled out, applications such as 8K and 10K video, enhanced audio return, variable refresh rate and more will become commonplace. The INVECAS HDMI technology group has a long history in the space, stemming from Silicon Image where the HDMI technology was first created. This team’s leadership will continue to play a critical role in the combination of ADI’s audio and visual business units. “As we march toward HDMI 2.1 and help usher in additional, groundbreaking technologies, the requirements and demand to power these next-generation applications has never been higher,” says Laxman Vemury, Vice President and General Manager, INVECAS. “By bringing together these two great teams, we can provide expanded offerings that will allow our customers greater adoption of these technologies with even broader feature sets and lower power consumption.”
Analog Devices acquires HDMI business from INVECAS Analog Devices, Inc. has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business of Santa Clara based INVECAS.
Intel’s chief engineering officer to leave the company Changes to Intel’s technology organisation are coming. New leaders have been appointed and Murthy Renduchintala will leave the company.
Schleuniger Group acquires the business of US-based Cirris Systems Corp. Following many years of cooperation, the Schleuniger Group and Cirris Systems Corp. have signed an agreement for Schleuniger to acquire Cirris, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the basis of an asset deal.
Mu-Del Electronics acquires Luff Research Virginia-based Mu-Del Electronics LLC, an Ironwave Technologies Company and a manufacturer of high-performance RF and Microwave based systems, is acquiring Luff Research.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
Sierra Wireless to divest automotive embedded module product line The company has announced a definitive agreement to divest its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line for USD 165 million in cash.
The evolving GaN and SiC power semiconductor market landscape The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is rapidly evolving from a startup-dominated business to one led by large-established power semiconductor manufacturers.
AEM acquires DB Design to expands design & application engineering capabilities AEM Holdings Ltd has acquired 100% stake in California-based DB Design Group, Inc. with its key team of designers and machinists located in California serving the Silicon Valley customer base.
Nanoscribe opens new Microfabrication Experience Center The Microfabrication Experience Center at Nanoscribe’s headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany is opening its doors these days.
Sponsored content by Evertiq New Media ABEvertiq to help Covid-19 vaccine research Global electronics news provider and event organiser Evertiq has been donating computing power to help research effort for a Covid-19 vaccine. Proteins are needed to perform many functions we associate with life. To understand Covid-19 and to possibly find a vaccine for the disease, laboratories need to understand how these viral proteins work.
Arm expands R&D centre in Budapest The chip company will be growing its staff of developers by more than 50% at its R&D centre in Budapest, Hungary.
Apple wants its supply chain to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030 The Cupertino company says that its wants to bring its entire carbon footprint to net zero – 20 years sooner than the IPCC targets.
Bosch set to expand in Malaysia with new plant in Penang The German manufacturing giant has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Penang Development Corporation for land in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang.
Tel-Instrument Electronics receives $1.6M test set order Avionics test and measurement solutions designer and manufacturer, Tel-Instrument Electronics, has received a USD 1.6 million test set order for the South Korean military.
EV Group nearly doubles its cleanroom capacity at its HQ EV Group (EVG) has completed the construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria.
China steps up pace of Mini/Micro LED commercialisation By 2024, the global Mini/Micro LED market is projected to reach US$4.2 billion in revenue. The positive outlook of the Mini/Micro LED industry has attracted many investors.
STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions STMicroelectronics has signed two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro.
Standex acquires Renco Electronics Standex International Corporation has acquired privately-held, Florida-based Renco Electronics for approximately USD 28 million in cash with an additional three-year earnout payment based upon achieving certain financial targets.
1Q/4Q: Signals show rebound in the 2020 IC market After dropping by 15% last year, the worldwide IC market is expected to show single-digit growth in 2020, even with the disastrous effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML ASML has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Berliner Glas KGaA.
Another COVID-19 case at a Murata facility On July 8, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee of one of its partner companies working Murata’s Yokaichi Plant had tested positive for COVID-19.
Phison to sell shares in JV to Kingston Memory specialist Kingston says that Phison will sell its shares in Kingston Solutions, Inc. (KSI), a joint venture with Kingston Technology Corporation, to Kingston.
Sensata acquires Preco Sensata Technologies Inc. has acquired vehicle safety technology company PRECO Electronics, LLC.
It's official - Analog Devices will acquire Maxim Integrated Analog Devices, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over USD 68 billion.
GaAs RF revenue projected to decline by 3.8% in 2020 RF front-end component IDM and foundry revenues will be affected under the dual influences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese government’s policy of decoupling from the U.S., driven by the ever-intensifying U.S.-China trade war that began in 2019, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
X-FAB on track to resume production after cyber attack Following the cyber attack that occurred on July fifth – which resulted in the company shutting down its IT systems and production lines – the company says it has resumed production at one of its manufacturing sites.Load more news
Most Read