Mu-Del Electronics acquires Luff Research

Virginia-based Mu-Del Electronics LLC, an Ironwave Technologies Company and a manufacturer of high-performance RF and Microwave based systems, is acquiring Luff Research.

Luff Research, based in Floral Park, New York, is a manufacturer of high-performance RF oscillators and synthesizers. “With this acquisition, Mu-Del will be able to enhance Luff’s manufacturing quality and volume, thus offering superior products to the marketplace, while gaining additional market share,” says Sami Antrazi CEO of Mu-Del Electronics, in a press release. Greta Gorder, President of Luff, adds that “we are excited to join Mu-Del Electronics, as their approach to product development and customer support, along with their critical mass and strong business acumen, enables the business growth of our current, and future, customers – which our customers are requesting.” “The combined engineering and product offerings of our American based companies will allow us to expand our product offering to our current and future clients”, says Mr. Jim Guinaw, Executive VP of Sales for Mu-Del Electronics. No further details regarding the transaction have been released.