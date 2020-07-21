© EV Group

EV Group nearly doubles its cleanroom capacity at its HQ

EV Group (EVG) has completed the construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria.

The new building nearly doubles the cleanroom capacity at EVG's headquarters, and will be used for product and process development, equipment demonstrations, prototyping and pilot-line production services. The Cleanroom V building, which is part of a EUR 30 million Euro investment announced last year, will officially open in August. The new Cleanroom V building is directly connected to EVG's existing cleanroom and applications lab, and provides approximately 620 square metres of additional Class 10 cleanroom floor space. The new building also houses a modern training center with multiple dedicated areas for training customers and field service engineers on EVG equipment platforms. As part of the expansion, the existing cleanroom and applications lab facility have also been upgraded. The added capacity afforded by the new Cleanroom V building aims to strengthen the capabilities of EVG's NILPhotonics Competence Center and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, which provide process development services, and serve as open access innovation incubators for customers and partners across the microelectronics supply chain. "For EVG, this new facility will greatly enhance our ability to co-develop future applications and technologies with our customers. In particular, we see it benefiting our competence centers, which have seen particularly strong activity and demand. The unique services offered at our NILPhotonics and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Centers enable our customers and partners to shorten development cycles and create novel products in these critical application areas," says Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development & IP director at EV Group, in a press release.