STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions

STMicroelectronics has signed two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro.

After closing of the two transactions – which are still subject to customary regulatory approvals – ST will further strengthen its offer for wireless connectivity and, in particular, the roadmap for its STM32 microcontrollers and secure MCUs. BeSpoon, based in Le Bourget du Lac, France, is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2010 and specialises in Ultra Wide Band (UWB) communications technology. Their technology enables secure real-time indoor location with centimeter accuracy in environments under adverse conditions. The integration of this key secure positioning technology in the STM32 product portfolio will enable developers of IoT, automotive and mobile communication applications to provide services such as secure access, and precise indoor & outdoor mapping. ST will acquire BeSpoon from its majority shareholder, TRUMPF, and from its founders. In parallel with the transaction, ST and TRUMPF will enter into a strategic partnership for UWB tracking technology. Riot Micro, based in Vancouver, Canada, designs cellular IoT solutions by applying proven design techniques from Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi to LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT to optimise system cost and power. The integration of cellular communication capabilities into the STM32 portfolio will strengthen ST’s offer for customers developing applications such as asset tracking, metering, and fleet management services. The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.