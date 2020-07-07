© National Instruments (illustration purpose only)

National Instruments completes acquisition of OptimalPlus

NI has officially closed the acquisition of OptimalPlus, a data analytics software provider for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.

Through the acquisition of OptimalPlus, NI has positioned itself to help customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by coupling its expertise in test operations with new advanced product analytics for enterprises. This will enable organisations to connect test and measurement data from real world devices seamlessly throughout the product lifecycle – from product design to characterisation and all the way to manufacturing. “We’re confident NI’s enterprise software strategy unlocks the value of test data by embracing digital transformation and bringing it to the analog world,” says Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO, in a press release. “OptimalPlus’ data analytics capabilities allow us to build the advanced software required by today’s modern enterprise and engineer, enabling the connection of multiple data sources across the digital thread of a product’s lifecycle to help dramatically improve quality, yield and avoid failure. We welcome the employees of OptimalPlus and look forward to collectively accelerating our long-term growth ambitions,” Starkloff continues. The transaction is valued at USD 365 million and was funded through a combination of cash on hand and debt. OptimalPlus had USD 51 million in revenue for 2019.