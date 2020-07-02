© SG Wireless Components | July 02, 2020
SG Wireless designates Digi-Key as authorised distributor for the US
SG Wireless, the IoT solutions arm of EMS provider Season Group, has added Digi-Key as an authorised distributor of its IoT products for the US.
SG Wireless’ IoT products available on the Digi-Key platform cover modules, sensors, gateways, development kits and more. “We are excited to partner with Digi-Key. With Digi-Key’s expansive footprint globally and deep commitment to bringing high-quality, cutting-edge technology to their broad customer base, we shall be able to increase our market penetration, offering to more customers our range of high-quality, pre-certified IoT solutions. It is especially critical at this time in the COVID-19 pandemic, as IoT will be a much-needed technology for detecting and fighting the outbreak,” says Carl Hung, CEO of SG Wireless, in a press release. The CEO continues explaining that the company believes that IoT take up is gaining traction as more companies are seeing the importance of revitalising their businesses and enhancing flexibility and efficiency through digital transformation and IoT. “To be well positioned to leverage the upcoming opportunities, growing and developing a strong distribution channel is strategically important to SG Wireless, and this partnership with Digi-Key would be an important initiative for achieving this,” Carl Hung concludes.
