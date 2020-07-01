© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Kioxia completes acquisition of LITE-ON Technology’s SSD business

Kioxia Holdings Corporation says it expects to complete its acquisition of LITE-ON Technology Corporation’s Solid State Drive (SSD) business, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation and its affiliated companies on July 1, 2020.

The company entered into a share purchase agreement on August 30, 2019 in connection with the acquisition. Both parties are now following the necessary procedures in order to close the transaction on July 1, 2020. As the demand for SSDs continues to increase with rapid expansion expected in the coming years with the rise of digital transformation, this acquisition will allow Kioxia to strengthen its SSD business significantly and help meet the projected growth in demand. “At Kioxia we are continuing to accelerate our focus on our SSD business, especially in the growing cloud computing arena,” says Nobuo Hayasaka, President and CEO of Kioxia Holding Corporation, in a press release. “This is an exciting acquisition for us. Solid State Storage Technology Corporation’s excellent capabilities together with our leading flash memory and SSD technology will bring significant opportunities for synergy and enable us to further deliver value-added solutions to our customers. We will enhance our leading position in the global SSD market and work to develop new ICT infrastructure driven by AI, 5G, IoT and Cloud data centers.” Kioxia plans to maintain Solid State Storage Technology Corporation’s business under its existing brands.