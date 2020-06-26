© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

R&M opens U.S. production facility

The 10,000-square-foot facility in Elkridge, Maryland aims to services U.S. East Coast, Southern and Midwestern customers with consulting, production, support, and rapid delivery.

"R&M is a global company with over 10 production facilities in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, China, India, and Brazil. We are excited to continue our growth journey with the addition of the Elkridge production facility to provide a new level of service to our customers in the Eastern, Southern, and Midwestern United States. With production facilities on the United States East and West Coasts, R&M now has the necessary resources to serve customers throughout the United States, which is by far the largest market for network connectivity and cabling", said R&M CEO Michel Riva. The opening of the R&M office and production facility in Elkridge follows R&M’s acquisition of Elkridge-based Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. in 2019 and marks an important milestone in R&M’s expansion from Switzerland to the United States, which began in 2016 with the acquisition of REALM Communications Group, Inc. in Milpitas, California. The 10,000-square-foot office and production facility in Elkridge will serve R&M’s existing Eastern, Southern and Midwestern customer base, the fast-growing data center markets in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia, and all military branches with military-grade assemblies such as TFOCA connectors, MIL-DTL-38999 connectors, and AN/MQJ switch box assemblies, a press release states. "While R&M’s new office and production facility in Elkridge will serve our Eastern, Southern, and Midwestern customers, we’ll maintain one line for customer service and technical sales support for customers throughout the United States", said R&M USA President Christopher Stratas. "The Elkridge facility will enhance our mixture of global and local products for local area networks, data centers, and public networks, and our unique ability to provide tailor-made, customized solutions for our customers."